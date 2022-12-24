The third episode of Zeus’ Crazy In Love is quickly approaching. Those who have tuned into the show so far are curious as to what will happen next. In the premiere, Blueface was hit by his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock’s father. By next Sunday, though, he got his lick back – but not before he was additionally confronted by his partner’s older brother.

Aside from the physical fighting, we’ve also seen the usual bickering between the famous couple. Even before they were given a reality TV show, their fights were (and still are) frequently broadcast on Instagram Live. In this week’s edition of the series, it looks as though there’s only more squabbling to come.

According to a preview uploaded to @theneighborhoodtalk, Rock and the “Thotiana” rapper are having issues agreeing upon the status of their relationship.

As they sit in the nail salon, Blueface asks her, “What is the status of our relationship right now?” The entertainer quickly claps back, “Why are you asking me?” He responds, “Last time I checked, you was single.” The aggravated look left on her face after speaks volumes.

The camera then cuts to a glam session where Rock vents about her feelings. “I love him and I want to be together, but he got to figure out his life. I got n*ggas right now wanting to be my n*gga.”

As the scene shifts again, we see the Crazy In Love couple sharing a moment of affection in the house. The “Thotiana” rapper adjusts Chrisean’s hair while gazing at her lovingly. Immediately after we see her speaking with another man, saying, “I don’t know why he expects me to stay here,” seemingly speaking on the trajectory of her career.

Of course, the drama only gets more intense as Rock discovers that Blueface took a trip to Las Vegas without her. Immediately she expresses that he’s not there to gamble, but rather, to sleep with other women. This sparks a major rift between the two, with the “Rainy Days” artist sobbing in bed as she cusses her man out.

As if that weren’t already enough, the same episode will also see Rock deal with a stressful court case. In the new trailer, it sounds like she could face some serious legal trouble if things don’t go her way.

Check out Zeus‘ official trailer for Crazy In Love below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.