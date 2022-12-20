Reality TV is known for being chaotic, but Zeus‘ new Crazy In Love series takes drama to a whole new level. Starring Chrisean Rock and her man, Blueface, the program made its debut earlier this month. We’re only two episodes in, but so far we’ve already seen several family feuds. Surprisingly, more than one of them became physical.

During the premiere, the notoriously toxic couple met up with Rock’s father. She’s previously been open about her issues with him. While speaking with the rapper, the older man says, “Don’t do that ever again. Don’t touch my daughter like that ever again.”

Imagine yo gf and her daddy be trying to fight you he can’t catch no break 😭 — Katoo🦍🚦 (@KatoMoeBuxksz) December 12, 2022

In response, Blueface seemingly brings up past fights between him and his partner during which she laid hands on him. Moments later, Chrisean’s dad swings, and hits his target directly in the face. Immediately after, a more serious brawl ensues.

The same feud continued into this week’s episode, which aired on Sunday (December 18). This time around, the “Thotiana” artist got his lick back, throwing hands at the Malone family patriarch. He wasn’t the only one fighting though, as the 22-year-old got into it with her own sisters at the same time.

In footage shared on @theneighborhoodtalk, Rock and two other women unintelligible scream at one another. While their words are unclear, the anger and aggression in their body language are obvious.

Near the end of the clip, the reality star paces with tears in her eyes, pounding her fist into her other hand. “Yo, back the f*ck up,” she says as her sister screams. “Back the f*ck up!”

Thankfully, not every altercation Blueface and Chrisean have with her family turns physical. Their show’s second episode also included a meet-up with one of her brothers, who simply wanted to talk to the pair about their history of domestic violence.

Though he admitted to previously engaging in it himself, Rock’s sibling wants better for her and the rest of his family.

Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.