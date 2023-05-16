family drama
- Pop CultureShalon Jackson Blasts Mom Mo'Nique After "Club Shay Shay" Interview: WatchThe "Precious" actress is a mother of four.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Kardashians" Drama: Kourtney Screams At Kim To "Shut The F**k Up" During Bake-OffRumour has it that Kourt's husband, Travis Barker had the hots for her little sister back in the day, which could explain the new mother's tense feelings toward Kim.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTiny Harris Shares Love For Son King Amid Family DramaTiny called her son "my sweetheart but a terror at the same time."By Ben Mock
- GossipBlueface's Mom Thinks He "Shoulda Been Nice To Megan [Thee Stallion]" Amid Podcast BeefKarlissa Saffold insinuated that the Hot Girl Coach asked Blue to "bend over" on IG Live.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Didn't Sell Drugs Or Sleep In Cars, Benzino Insists Amid Father-Daughter TensionSince the "Trendsetter" suggested Benzino is "envious" of her success in an interview with Angie Martinez, he's had a lot to say about both women.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBianca Censori & Kanye West "Shunning" Her Family, They Reportedly Feel "Ignored"Bianca's cousin (who has never met the socialite) feels some type of way about not seeing her during her trip to Italy with Ye.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim Kardashian's "Not Kourtney" Group Chat Is For Kar-Jenner Eyes Only, Poosh CEO SuggestsOn the latest episode of their reality series, Kim admitted to being concerned about her older sister who now seems like "a different person" to her.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Baddies East": Natalie Nunn Reveals Chrisean Rock Didn't Want Her Sister, Tesehki, On Zeus ShowDid you tune into the season premiere yesterday on Zeus?By Hayley Hynes
- TVChrisean Rock Calls Out Her Sister For Threatening To "Beat TF" Out Of Her While Pregnant"I'm glad we filmed everything because why [you] lying on Live like dat?" Rock called out her sibling.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Admits That He Threatened To Give His Daughter A Black EyeBoosie Badazz said he hoped to instill some fear into his daughter. By Aron A.
- TVChrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Throws Water On Her: VideoSurprisingly, Rock managed to keep her cool when being unexpectedly splashed.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKimora Lee Simmons & Daughter Aoki Expose Russell Simmons' Disturbing BehaviourIn one of her concerning posts, the 20-year-old shared a muted FaceTime video recording that shows Russell dramatically screaming at her for unknown reasons.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Are At Each Other's Throats In Teaser For S3 Of Their Hulu Series"The Kardashians" season three will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on May 25th.By Hayley Hynes