Irv Gotti’s $300M Inheritance Could Reportedly Lead To Family Drama

Earlier this month, Irv Gotti passed away at the age of 54, leaving his supporters and loved ones devastated. The announcement was made amid rumors that the Murder Inc. founder was "not responsive" following a stroke and brain bleed. At the time of writing, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Ahead of Gotti's passing, however, he sold his music catalog for a whopping $300 million. Now, according to AllHipHop, there's some speculation that this inheritance could result in some tension in his family.

Sources even say tension is already brewing, per the outlet. Gotti reportedly left control of his estate to his oldest daughter, resulting in some frustration over who gets to be in charge of the money. It's no secret that situations like this can lead to major rifts between family members. Hopefully, they'll be able to work things out sooner rather than later, and not hold any lasting grudges.

Irv Gotti's Death

Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fans have heard from various members of Gotti's family since his passing, with a statement from the family as a whole being released on the late icon's Instagram page last week. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” it reads.

"Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike," the statement continues. "His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations." Various peers including Ashanti, Ja Rule, Dame Dash, and more have also issued statements in response to Gotti's passing.