inheritance
- Pop CulturePrince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathWhile the majority of Her Majesty's will remains private information, Prince William is confirmed to be inheriting the King's former properties.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaniel Craig Won't Leave Any Of His Fortune To His ChildrenThe "007" actor believes that "inheritance is quite distasteful" and plans to spend his money or get rid of it before he dies.By Erika Marie
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Mom Responds To His Half-Brother's $11 Million Lawsuit Against HerXXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has issued a response to the $11 million lawsuit filed against her by her late son's half-brother, Corey Pack.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePrince's Half-Brother Alfred Jackson Has Passed AwayAlfred was one of Prince's six siblings who inherited the late musician's estate.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Son To Inherit $1 Million As Per Lauren London: ReportKross Asghedom is set to reportedly inherit $1 million from his late father's estate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAkon Plots The Family Business: Teases His Teenage Son's "Konvict Music" DebutThe hazing rituals have begun in the Konvict Music kompound.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Insists She's A Self-Made Boss: "None Of My Money Is Inherited"Kylie Jenner claims she got it out the mud.By Aron A.
- SportsJose Calderon's Cleveland Teammates Under Impression He's Worth BillionsFor the longest time..By Devin Ch
- SocietyFormer Stripper Receives $223,000 Inheritance From Deceased CustomerThat's a boatload of singles. By David Saric
- SocietyParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Wants To Give Victims His InheritanceThis is the gunman's attempt to heal his broken community. By David Saric