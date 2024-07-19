Irv Gotti Denies Sexual Assault & Abuse Allegations And Claims He's Being Extorted

Irv Gotti's representative reportedly told TMZ that this Jane Doe is trying to squeeze money out of him through false claims.

Via an alleged representative, Irv Gotti has denied the sexual assault and abuse allegations against him by an anonymous woman in a new lawsuit. Moreover, TMZ reportedly obtained a statement about how he might file a countersuit since the Jane Doe in question only made this case once he refused her requests for monetary compensation. Allegedly, this lawsuit against Gotti emerged "after Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him. The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies."

Furthermore, the mystery female filed suit against Irv Gotti on July 11 in Florida with accusations of sexual assault, battery, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress. She alleges that he abused her during two years of dating beginning in 2020, and that "Gotti coerced Plaintiff into having sex with him" on vacation, the lawsuit reads. Other details of alleged "unwanted sexual acts" include that "Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator," and that later that year, "he again forced her to perform oral sex on him in an Uber." The relationship apparently ended after this.

Irv Gotti At The 2022 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Irv Gotti attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"The allegations represent an affront to women who have truly suffered abuse,” Irv Gotti’s representative added. “Mr. Gotti has been surrounded by strong women the entirety of his life. His mother, five sisters, and daughter. The top employees at his company are women. Mr. Gotti’s relationships with women have been characterized by mutual respect, honesty, and empathy [and] Mr. Gotti’s reputation has been placed at issue." In addition, the rep called this a "baseless" lawsuit and revealed that the Murder Inc. executive might retort with a countersuit.