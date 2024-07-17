Irv Gotti Accused Of Sexual Assault & Abuse: What We Know

BYAxl Banks43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
irv gotti
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Music mogul and cofounder of Murder Inc. Records, Irv Gotti, faces serious allegations of sexual assault and abuse. According to People, an unnamed woman has come forward with claims against the 54-year-old producer, detailing a harrowing two-year ordeal. The accusations, outlined in a lawsuit filed on July 11 in Miami, span from 2020 to 2022. The plaintiff, who met Gotti through a mutual friend at a poker game, alleges multiple incidents of coercion and assault. Here is a detailed breakdown of the allegations and their implications.

Read More: Irv Gotti Faces Trolling Amid Ashanti & Nelly Pregnancy Reports

Initial Meeting & Allegations

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Music producer Irv Gotti attends the BET Networks 2016 Upfront at Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/BET/Getty Images for BET Networks)

The plaintiff states she first encountered Irv Gotti in 2020 at a poker game facilitated by a mutual acquaintance. Shortly after this meeting, Gotti allegedly invited her on a trip to St. Martin. During this vacation, she claims he pressured her into a sexual relationship, threatening to send her home if she did not comply with his demands. This marked the beginning of what she describes as a prolonged period of abuse.

The Relationship & Ongoing Abuse

Irv Gotti of Inc. during Ja Rule's Birthday Party at LQ Nightclub in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Upon returning from St. Martin, the woman asserts that she entered into a relationship with Gotti that lasted until 2022. Throughout this period, she alleges she was subjected to continuous abuse. The plaintiff describes instances of forced sexual acts, including a particularly traumatic incident in January 2022, where she claims Gotti coerced her into performing oral sex in a hotel elevator in Miami.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Takes Issue With Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Appearance: “Petition To End All Irv Gotti Interviews?”

Further Incidents & Legal Action

Irv Gotti of Inc. during Ja Rule's Birthday Party at LQ Nightclub in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The abuse allegedly continued with another forced sexual encounter in the back of an Uber in Atlanta later in 2022. According to the lawsuit, these repeated assaults caused the plaintiff severe emotional and psychological distress, ultimately leading to her hospitalization in a psychiatric facility. Her legal team emphasizes the profound impact of these events on her mental health.

Legal & Public Reactions

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks compensatory damages for the alleged abuse. The plaintiff's attorney, Adriana AlcaldeIn, highlights the courage required to come forward with such allegations, noting the supportive environment fostered by the #MeToo movement. Efforts to contact Gotti's representatives for comment were unsuccessful.

50 Cent, however, didn’t spare Irv Gotti after the news broke. “The legal fee’s are gonna break his ass in half, he ain’t got no money. Welp that all folks,” he wrote on Instagram. Considering the magnitude of the allegations, we don’t expect Gotti to respond anytime soon.

[Via]

About The Author
Axl Banks
Axl Banks is a passionate pop culture and music writer with a deep love for hip-hop and internet culture. With a keen eye for trends and a knack for storytelling, Axl offers fresh insights and engaging narratives surrounding music and online phenomena.
...