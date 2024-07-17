Irv Gotti Accused Of Sexual Assault & Abuse: What We Know

Music mogul and cofounder of Murder Inc. Records, Irv Gotti, faces serious allegations of sexual assault and abuse. According to People, an unnamed woman has come forward with claims against the 54-year-old producer, detailing a harrowing two-year ordeal. The accusations, outlined in a lawsuit filed on July 11 in Miami, span from 2020 to 2022. The plaintiff, who met Gotti through a mutual friend at a poker game, alleges multiple incidents of coercion and assault. Here is a detailed breakdown of the allegations and their implications.

Initial Meeting & Allegations

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Music producer Irv Gotti attends the BET Networks 2016 Upfront at Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/BET/Getty Images for BET Networks)

The plaintiff states she first encountered Irv Gotti in 2020 at a poker game facilitated by a mutual acquaintance. Shortly after this meeting, Gotti allegedly invited her on a trip to St. Martin. During this vacation, she claims he pressured her into a sexual relationship, threatening to send her home if she did not comply with his demands. This marked the beginning of what she describes as a prolonged period of abuse.

The Relationship & Ongoing Abuse

Upon returning from St. Martin, the woman asserts that she entered into a relationship with Gotti that lasted until 2022. Throughout this period, she alleges she was subjected to continuous abuse. The plaintiff describes instances of forced sexual acts, including a particularly traumatic incident in January 2022, where she claims Gotti coerced her into performing oral sex in a hotel elevator in Miami.

Further Incidents & Legal Action

The abuse allegedly continued with another forced sexual encounter in the back of an Uber in Atlanta later in 2022. According to the lawsuit, these repeated assaults caused the plaintiff severe emotional and psychological distress, ultimately leading to her hospitalization in a psychiatric facility. Her legal team emphasizes the profound impact of these events on her mental health.

Legal & Public Reactions

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks compensatory damages for the alleged abuse. The plaintiff's attorney, Adriana AlcaldeIn, highlights the courage required to come forward with such allegations, noting the supportive environment fostered by the #MeToo movement. Efforts to contact Gotti's representatives for comment were unsuccessful.