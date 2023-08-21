Elliott Wilson Takes Issue With Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Appearance: “Petition To End All Irv Gotti Interviews?”

Elliott Wilson called out Irv Gotti on Twitter, Monday, after the record executive’s appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. In doing so, he asked other voices in hip-hop media to stop giving Gotti a platform.

“Who got the petition to end all Irv Gotti interviews? Sign me up!” Wilson wrote. Plenty of fans agreed in the replies. ​​”It’s fascinating what he confirms about his character with each one,” one user wrote. Another added: “He somehow manages to make himself look worse after each interview. Dame Dash too. Pack these dudes up, man.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Journalist Elliott Wilson speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Among the many controversial topics Gotti discussed was a story of a time Nas was afraid of being shot while driving through Baltimore. “I’m telling Nas… we gonna get three tour buses. We gonna grab you, Ja, Ashanti. I said, ‘We’re gonna hitch a Rolls Royce, a Ferrari, a Bentley to the back of the tour bus. … We hit Baltimore … before we go to the show, we gonna hit the hood,’” Gotti explained. “I said, ‘We’re gonna ride through.’ ‘Cause I was like, ‘Yo, hood n****s is gonna go cr*zy.’ Imagine me, Nas, Ja, fucking Ashanti, and we pulling up in Rolls Royces and eating fried chicken in the hood. That’s a moment. Anyone who gets a glimpse of that is never forgetting that.” Gotti continued, “So Nas was like, ‘Yo, I hear you but what if we get killed, being in the hood like that?’ This is when I lost him. I said, ‘If we get killed, then we’re martyrs.’” Check out Wilson’s response to the interview below.

Elliott Wilson Addresses Irv Gotti’s Interview

Who got the petition to end all Irv Gotti interviews? Sign me up! — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) August 21, 2023

Gotti isn’t the only artist Wilson has taken issue with in recent weeks. He also criticized Drake for his interview choices, but later apologized for airing out his complaints in public.

