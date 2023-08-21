Irv Gotti Says He Still Has Beef With Fat Joe: “He Never Apologized”

Irv Gotti says he still has an issue with Fat Joe despite the Bronx rapper claiming that they put their dispute to bed, last year. While appearing on the latest episode of Drink Champs, Gotti discussed the state of their relationship. Joe previously called Gotti out for being “disrespectful” to Ashanti.

“Fat Joe was my brother; I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” Gotti explained on the podcast. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti … but Rule would never come out and say Gotti’s a sucka.”

Fat Joe and Irv Gotti during 2004 Vibe Awards – Show at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Vibe Magazine)

“Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that because if I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get cr*zy,” he continued. “He never apologized. He was on some, ‘If I’m you’re brother, I should be able to tell you when you wrong.’ But my thing is like, ‘N***a, you don’t even know what went on with me and Ashanti.’ So for you to say anything is cr*zy because you don’t know what the hell went on with me and her. Rule knew, he was there. That’s why all my n****s never said nothing.”

From there, N.O.R.E. asked about Joe claiming that the two made amends and noted that he saw a picture of them together. “Yeah, we’ve probably seen each other; I don’t know about all that speaking,” Gotti replied. “I don’t really need friends. You know why? I really enjoy chilling with Nee Nee, my mother. I really enjoy chilling with my family. I really enjoy being around the people who I know care and love me the right way. I don’t need you, n***a. I’m a sucka? You need to get away from me … Fat Joe was once someone who I thought was family.” Elsewhere in the interview, Gotti discusses the YSL case, working with artists like JAY-Z and Nas, founding Murder Inc. Records, and more.

