We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.

Irv Gotti’s press run months ago took pop culture by storm following his repeated mentions of Ashanti. The Murder Inc boss shared stories of their 1990s romance—but his comments earned backlash. During the controversy, Fat Joe emerged and came to the singer’s defense. According to Joey Crack, people began asking him if he ever slept with Ashanti.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

“I hold my sisters down, you know? That’s the story of my life, having strong sisters around me, powerful sisters, and I get in the middle of certain arguments,” he said. “I’m the brother that looks out for the sisters. Somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’”

Jada Pinkett Smith chimed in that she “loved” it when Fat Joe spoke up.

“This guy who’s a friend of mine, he said, ‘Yo, you [bleep] Ashanti?’ Now, I’m sitting here, like, flabbergasted. This was, like, blasphemy or some [bleep]. Right? ‘Cause she’s been my sister 20-something years. And Irv, my brother, I’m not even gon’ lie to you—I love him.” He came for me at a time in my life, I’m not trying to disrespect Irv. “

Elsewhere, he was asked what advice he would give Kanye West. Fat Joe said he was “up a whole night” analyzing West’s recent comments. “I was just thinking about it and how he hurt people,” he stated. “He really said some terrible things.”

“And this morning, on the way here, I came out my hotel. The door opened, and it was Kanye West by himself,” Joe continued. “We talked for about an hour, and I said, ‘You know what, Ye, man? You do church. There’s no more powerful person than God. Sit down, talk to God.’ I said, ‘Listen, Ye, there’s people that love you.’ I told him just like this. I grabbed his shoulder.”

“I said, ‘Well, God is telling me to tell you this,’ and I just told him, ‘Bro, you gotta snap out of this, man. You gotta get focused and look to God ’cause God is the answer. God is the key. Whatever you gotta do.’ He just gotta make it right with himself, make it right with everybody he offended and he hurt and just live whatever life we have left in peace.”

“My thing is, you preaching at church, you around holy people, you around people who know way better than me. What I’m telling you is, look to God. ‘Cause he’s the only person that can straighten this out.”

Watch the episode with Fat Joe below.