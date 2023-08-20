Irv Gotti Discusses Gunna, Drake, And Ashanti On “Drink Champs”

Irv Gotti was the latest guest to hit up Drink Champs, joining N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to cover a whole host of topics. One of the biggest matters on the table was Ashanti’s recent reunion with Nelly. In his last appearance on the show, Gotti had alleged a relationship with Ashanti but appeared to walk back at least some of his comments about her. “She’s done. She’s fucking done with me. No one’s sitting around thinking… ‘Oh, but she still looks great. You ain’t want her when you seen that last picture?’ I mean this with all respect to women… I get some of the most baddest b**ches you will ever [see] in your life, and they not Ashanti. Black, white, Latina; I get bad bitches.”

Gotti also addressed his previous Ashanti comments being called out by Fat Joe. “Fat Joe was my brother. I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore. His defense and Ja’s defense is they do shows with Ashanti, but Rule will never come out and say, ‘Gotti’s a sucker.’ Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucker.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that. If I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy.”

Gotti Speaks On Gunna And Drake

He also addressed Gunna’s plea deal in the YSL case and the subsequent allegations of snitching that have followed the rapper. “Once you start taking plea deals, you’re working with them. They came to me, ‘You want to say anything [about] Preme?’ I told them n**gas, ‘Suck my dick,’” Gotti shared. “N*ggas ain’t cut from that. Some part of me would be like, ‘Yeah, to each his own. Do what’s best for your life.’ Do what’s best for your life, dog. But me, I just can’t.”

Elsewhere, he said that he would pick Drake over Jay-Z as the best rapper ever. “I think Drake is the biggest artist in the world, but I do think it’s time for someone else. I don’t view Hov like how I view Drake. Drake still makes music; Hov is not making no music,” Irv Gotti said. “Last time I spoke to Hov, he said, ‘Gotti, I gave it all I had.’ That was his way of telling me he’s out.” Be sure to watch the full interview at the link below.

