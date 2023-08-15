Elliott Wilson Reveals Why He Apologized To Drake

Elliott Wilson is a legend when it comes to the hip-hop media world. He used to be the editor-in-chief over at XXL, and these days, he hosts the Rap Radar Podcast. Overall, Rap Radar is an incredible outlet that has delivered interviews with some of the biggest artists ever. Wilson has interviewed the biggest legends, including the likes of Jay-Z and Drake. However, Wilson found himself at odds with Drizzy following his interview with Bobbi Althoff.

If you remember, Wilson questioned why Drake was seeking interviews with white interviewers who are outside of the culture. Subsequently, Drizzy responded with some remarks about Wilson’s work at Rolling Loud and how he looked like Yes Julz. Eventually, Wilson decided to apologize to Drake which sparked a bit of criticism. Recently, Wilson went on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, where he revealed why he opted to apologize. Ultimately, it all has to do with the relationship he cultivated with the artist.

Elliott Wilson Speaks

“People clown people in Hip Hop if they apologize,” Wilson explained. “I apologized to Drake because we have a great rapport. He’s been respectful. He’s given me more interviews than anybody. I’ve had six interviews with him. […] Drake and I built something to the point where I should’ve at least let him know my feelings before I aired it out to the public. I should’ve owed him that respect. I would’ve did it with [Jay-Z], and I owe him that. That’s why I was wrong.”

This is all very interesting when you consider how Althoff is now no longer on good terms with Drake. The two have unfollowed each other and even the interview was taken down. Hopefully, Drizzy has a change of heart soon and decides to do a sitdown with someone like Wilson. There are a lot of things that people want to know from the music side. At this stage in Drake’s career, it would be fascinating to learn more. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below.

