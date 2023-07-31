Elliott Wilson Says He’s Apologized To Drake Over His Interview Remark

Elliott Wilson says he’s apologized to Drake for his recent criticism about the Toronto rapper and who he chooses to do interviews with. He explained that he should’ve spoken with him behind the scenes before airing out his grievance in public. Regardless of the apology, Wilson says he still agrees with what he originally said.

As for that comment, Wilson complained about Drake’s interview choices after he spoke with Bobbi Althoff, earlier this month. “Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Elliott Wilson attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Drake later responded to Wilson’s criticism in a comment on Instagram. “Lol man sh*ts on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 does doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” Drake wrote with several emojis. “[J]ust admit the youth took over big dog.”

When Wilson’s admission of an apology made its way to 2Cool2Blog’s Instagram page, many fans took Drake’s side in the discussion. One under argued: “I’m sick of this narrative about Drake not tapping in with the culture. Did Drake not sit with this man for over 2hrs? Like what more does he want? Now Drake is supporting other platforms. His fanbase is diverse, so it is important that the platforms he appears on are diverse as well. Why is this so hard to comprehend?” Another wrote: “I like Elliot but the fact is y’all want Drake and other A listers to do y’all shows for numbers reasons. You know it’ll get you views and that’s why you want it. It’s 2023 and Drake in particular is a veteran who has sat down with multiple Hip Hop interviewers over the course of his career, ya’ll being pissy about him sitting with that girl is petty and immature.”

Wilson’s comments come as Drake gears up for the release of his next studio album, For All The Dogs. During a recent stop on the It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake told fans it’ll be available in a matter of weeks.

