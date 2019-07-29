Culture
- MusicASAP Rocky Claims He "Controls Culture" In A New InterviewRocky isn't shy about discussing how influential he is.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureIssa Rae Fans Come To Her Defense After Awkward Name MispronunciationAn interviewer at CultureCon struggled to pronounce Issa Rae's name.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Says He’s Apologized To Drake Over His Interview RemarkElliott Wilson says he's apologized to Drake for his recent criticism.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyrese Slams DJ Vlad For "Leaching Off Of Black Culture"Tyrese has had enough of DJ Vlad.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Labels Atlanta The "Ruler Of The Culture"Lil Baby says that Atlanta is currently the "ruler of the culture" as it pertains to hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentIs The Migos “Break Up” A Good Thing?There's no telling what the future has in store for the Migos, but it seems like their solo careers are ready to flourish.By Aron A.
- MusicFat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & LatinosFat Joe says anyone who thinks otherwise is "f*cking delusional."By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentMigos' "Culture": The Sophomore Album That Acted Like A DebutOn the five-year anniversary of Migos’ sophomore album, it’s safe to say that "Culture" is a classic.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomMigos Album "Culture 1" Mysteriously Deleted From Streaming ServicesMigos' beloved album "Culture 1" was deleted from Spotify and other streaming services mysteriously.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSaweetie Says Her Mom Took Issue With Some Parts Of Her New AlbumSaweetie says her mother was not happy with some aspects of her upcoming album. "Pretty Bitch Music."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRick Santorum Let Go By CNN After Native American Culture CommentsRick Santorum reacted to the news on his Twitter account.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsMigos Announce New Single Dropping This WeekMigos will be unveiling "Straightenin'" this week. By Aron A.
- NewsMigos & 2 Chainz Dropped A Banger On "Deadz"Four years ago to this day, Migos delivered "Culture," an album that many still deem to be their defining body of work. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Disavow Culture Vultures On "Culture"DJ Megan Ryte teamed up with A$AP Ferg and will.i.am on a song that is for the culture.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGucci Mane On Jeezy Truce: "I Did This Sh*t For The Culture"Following his reconciliation with his longtime nemesis Jeezy, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share his motivation.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Credits Black Culture For His Style, Dancing, & FashionJustin Bieber shows his appreciation for black culture in a new Instagram post.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentMigos' Best Songs Since "Culture"Revisiting the best songs from Migos since the release of their album "Culture."
By Michael Kawaida
- MusicMigos Playfully Tease "Culture 3" As Anticipation Continues To BuildMigos are gearing up for a huge release.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Makes Bold Claim About Streetwear And How It Will DieVirgil always comes through with some interesting insight.By Alexander Cole
- Random"Gonna Tell My Kids" Meme Is Preparing Us For A Future Of ConfusionRemember we told you so. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAkon Says He Needs Kanye West To Run For President: He's "Not Crazy"2024's going to a year. By Chantilly Post
- BeefCharlamagne "Praying" For Mo'Nique After "Destruction" To Culture CommentC Tha God wishes Mo'Nique peace. By Chantilly Post