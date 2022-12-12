Lil Baby says that the city of Atlanta is currently the “ruler of the culture” with regard to the state of hip-hop. Baby spoke about the influence of his hometown with Billboard during the LA3C festival in Los Angeles.

“Definitely, before I start, I will definitely give a big, big shout-out to Atlanta,” Lil Baby began. “The whole city. I definitely appreciate them for giving me recognition like that.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 17: Lil Baby performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “As far as culture, I feel like I been feeling. Atlanta is like the ruler of the culture as far as Hip Hop… It hasn’t been a new artist in like the last two or three years that really just emerged. But for the most part, I feel like Atlanta is still the ruler of Hip Hop’s core of culture.”

Atlanta is home to dozens of the biggest artists in hip-hop at the moment. In addition to Baby, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, and many more hail from the city.

Baby’s comments come after the city recognized him with his own day last month. November 13th will now be known as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day in Atlanta.

Baby released his latest album, It’s Only Me, back in October. The project features guest appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. It debuted atop the US Billboard 200 while moving 216,000 album-equivalent units. At the time, he was able to chart 25 songs simultaneously, giving him control of one-fourth of the entire Billboard Hot 100.

