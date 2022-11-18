Pharrell Williams has had a hell of a year so far. His fingerprints are on the biggest releases of the year, from Beyoncé’s Renaissance to co-producing Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry in its entirety alongside Ye. However, he also dished out a new single in time for the summer, “Cash In Cash Out” ft. Tyler, The Creator & 21 Savage.

Another collaboration fans have heavily anticipated is “Down In Atlanta” alongside Travis Scott. Pharrell brings sly, retro synths to the mix as the foundation of the spooky production. Meanwhile, Scott name-drops a plethora of hotspots in the A, alongside his fleet of luxury vehicles. The record is a welcomed return for Travis Scott who hasn’t dropped a new single since “ESCAPE PLAN” and “MAFIA.”

The wait for Travis Scott’s follow-up to Astroworld is real. In the last year, Scott kept rather lowkey following the Astroworld Festival incident but slowly, he’s emerged with some stellar features, like “Pussy & Millions” off of Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. Additionally, he appeared on records alongside Nav, Southside, DJ Khaled, and Ye. His return to the stage also opened the gates for the rapper to tease new music including cuts off of Utopia, as well as “Down In Atlanta,” during his Las Vegas residency and London concert.

As for Pharrell, his new single comes shortly after he announced the return of the Something In The Water Festival in 2023. This year’s installment of the festival brought artists like Usher, Lil Baby, Justin Timberlake, as well as the Clipse reunion. Perhaps, the string of singles will lead to a new project from P ahead of next year’s festival.

Check out Pharrell and Travis Scott’s new collaboration, “Down In Atlanta” below.

Quotable Lyrics

Drown in my Fanta

Coke factory is my store

I mix it up how I pour

Gotta see how how I drink it

Woke up feeling like Fabo