astroworld
- MusicTravis Scott Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDive into Travis Scott's net worth in 2024, a journey from music to business ventures. Learn how he uses wealth for societal goodBy Jake Skudder
- MusicWhat Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?Travis Scott's best selling album comes as no surprise. By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Continue To Roll In After 2nd Anniversary Of Festival TragedyThis past weekend marked the two-year anniversary of the multi-fatality festival in Trav's hometown.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Ties With "ASTROWORLD" For His Longest-Running No. 1 AlbumThe new album also broke its own record for the biggest vinyl sales week for any hip-hop album in recorded history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals His Thoughts On "Astroworld's" Massive Success"Astroworld" turned five years old this week. By Alexander Cole
- SongsTravis Scott, The Weeknd, & Tame Impala Cooked Up A Classic With "Skeletons""Astroworld" turns five years old today.By Alexander Cole
- ReviewsTravis Scott "Utopia" ReviewTravis Scott continues to showcase his brilliance as a producer but his ability to flesh out cohesive thoughts falls flat on “Utopia.” By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's Attorney Claims Astroworld Report Was Issued To Hurt "UTOPIA" SalesBoth the report and the new album came out on Friday (July 28), but the former doesn't seemed to have minimized the latter's massive success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSheck Wes Says Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Is Better Than "ASTROWORLD"If there's anything as hype as "NO BYSTANDERS" on "UTOPIA," we're in for a treat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Wilding On A Car At A Recent Show: WatchTravis Scott wasn't driving the car, but he was driving fans crazy.By Jake Lyda
- MusicTravis Scott Cleared Without Criminal Charges For Astroworld TragedyA Houston grand jury failed to find enough evidence to indict the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Albums, RankedTravis Scott has delivered some incredible projects, and we decided to rank them.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentTravis Scott's Biggest SongsTravis Scott has created some of the biggest hits of the last few years. Here's a look at the rapper's most popular songs to date.By Josh Megson
- Original ContentTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival: What Happened?It's been nearly a year and half since the tragic events at Travis Scott's Astroworld, a concert which shook up the performing world forever. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTravis Scott Has Alternate Version Of "SICKO MODE", Says Hit-BoyAccording to the star producer, the first beat in the three-part "ASTROWORLD" odyssey was extended in another version.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face Backlash For Kids' Astroworld Birthday PartyKylie made several Instagram posts celebrating her children's birthdays, but couldn't escape some controversy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsPharrell Williams & Travis Scott's Long-Awaited "Down In Atlanta" Is HereTravis Scott joins Pharrell on their latest collaboration, "Down In Atlanta." By Aron A.
- MusicConcert Safety Foundation Launched In Memory Of Astroworld VictimA foundation has been launched to promote concert safety in the memory of one of the victims from Astroworld.By Cole Blake