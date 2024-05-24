Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Final Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Details

2018 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Travis Scott performs onstage during Day 2 of 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Travis Scott still has other lawsuits on the way.

Travis Scott has been dealing with numerous lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld Festival tragedy that took place back in 2021. Overall, 10 people passed away during the event. This subsequently led to 10 separate wrongful death lawsuits. Nine of these lawsuits had been settled, as we previously reported. However, there was still one outstanding lawsuit pertaining to the death of nine-year-old Ezra Blount who was in attendance with his father. This lawsuit was supposed to go to trial in September.

Well, according to The Houston Chronicle, Scott, Live Nation, and Apple have settled the lawsuit with Ezra Blount's family, out of court. Like the other lawsuits, the details of this settlement have not been made public. "The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra," Scott West, the lawyer for the Blount family said. "They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting."

Travis Scott Has More To Come

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In October, Scott will be going to trial for a separate class action lawsuit in regards to the hundreds of injuries that were suffered at the show. Of course, this is going to be a much more difficult lawsuit to settle out of court. Regardless, this has been a lengthy saga that we're sure has been difficult for all parties. We just hope all of the victims are able to find peace after such a traumatizing event.

Let us know what you think of this latest development, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the tragedy was Travis Scott's fault? Who do you think should take most of the blame for what went down at the festival? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
