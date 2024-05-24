Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Final Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Details

Travis Scott has been dealing with numerous lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld Festival tragedy that took place back in 2021. Overall, 10 people passed away during the event. This subsequently led to 10 separate wrongful death lawsuits. Nine of these lawsuits had been settled, as we previously reported. However, there was still one outstanding lawsuit pertaining to the death of nine-year-old Ezra Blount who was in attendance with his father. This lawsuit was supposed to go to trial in September.

Well, according to The Houston Chronicle, Scott, Live Nation, and Apple have settled the lawsuit with Ezra Blount's family, out of court. Like the other lawsuits, the details of this settlement have not been made public. "The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra," Scott West, the lawyer for the Blount family said. "They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting."

Travis Scott Has More To Come

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In October, Scott will be going to trial for a separate class action lawsuit in regards to the hundreds of injuries that were suffered at the show. Of course, this is going to be a much more difficult lawsuit to settle out of court. Regardless, this has been a lengthy saga that we're sure has been difficult for all parties. We just hope all of the victims are able to find peace after such a traumatizing event.

