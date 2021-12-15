astroworld festival
- Pop CultureDrake's Astroworld Deposition Was "Several Hours" Long, Details Have Yet To SurfaceThis month marks two years since 10 young people lost their lives at Travis Scott's annual Houston event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott's Phone Reportedly Lost At Sea, Can No Longer Be Used As Evidence In Astroworld LawsuitsThe Astroworld Festival lawsuits have taken a turn. By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott & Live Nation Settle Lawsuit With Third Family Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy: ReportThe family of 14-year-old John Hilgert withdrew their lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Facing Criminal Charges For 2021 Astroworld FestivalTravis Scott is possibly responsible for a crowd crush two years ago.By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival: What Happened?It's been nearly a year and half since the tragic events at Travis Scott's Astroworld, a concert which shook up the performing world forever. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureRojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating ClaimsThe Instagram model slammed the rapper's claims. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureHere Is Everything You Need To Know About Travis Scott's "UTOPIA"La Flame’s next album is still in the works following a four-year gap since “ASTROWORLD.”By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott's Rep Slams Astroworld Victim's Lawyer Over NYC Show CriticismThe attorney for 10-year-old Ezra Blount's family criticized Travis Scott after the rapper stopped an NYC concert to ensure a fan's safety. By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's First Headlining Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy Sells Out In HoursTravis Scott adds a second date at the O2 Arena after tickets sell out in under two hours. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Netflix Show Security Also Worked Travis Scott's Tragic Astroworld Festival: ReportCSC was also involved with the Once Upon a Time in LA Festival, where Drakeo the Ruler was tragically stabbed to death.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwo Attorneys Are Fighting For The Lead Role In The Astroworld LawsuitAs the case against the deadly Astroworld festival moves forward, attorneys Benjamin Crum and Sean A. Roberts are fighting for the lead role in the case. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Violating Gag Order In Astroworld Fest SuitA lawyer for the family of one of the victims claims Travis Scott violated a gag order with the announcement of Project HEAL.By Aron A.
- MusicAstroworld Festival Investigation: Congress Wants Answers From Live NationCongress wants Live Nation to provide answers about the Astroworld Festival tragedy. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAstroworld Festival Victims Suffocated To Death: ReportThe ten people who passed away at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival all died from asphyxia, according to a medical report.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Astroworld Festival Stage Finally Dismantled: Report40 days after the disastrous events of the Astroworld Festival, the stage has been taken down.By Joshua Robinson