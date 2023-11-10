Drake’s Astroworld Deposition Was “Several Hours” Long, Details Have Yet To Surface

As one of the most recognized figures in the music industry, it's not uncommon for Drake to run into legal issues. For the most part, the 36-year-old manages to stay out of trouble more than some of his contemporaries, though his performance at the 2021 Astroworld Festival with Travis Scott has been haunting him for the past two years. As his legal team previously argued, Champagne Papi had no part in planning the actual event, though he was on stage with La Flame during a massive crowd crush that caused 10 people to lose their lives two years ago.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the incident. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself, My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all," the Canadian further empathized.

Drake Deposed Two Years After Astroworld Tragedy

According to Rolling Stone, yesterday (November 9), Drizzy finally sat down for a deposition regarding the 2021 Astroworld Festival that lasted "several hours." Details about the "Over" hitmaker's conversation with authorities are sparse for now. "Due to orders in the case, I don’t feel it is appropriate to comment on the matter," Drake's team told the outlet when they reached out.

Many already know that the legal process is a typically slow-moving one. Aside from Drake's deposition just now finally taking place, Travis Scott also has new lawsuits naming him. The father of two wasn't given criminal charges by a grand jury. However, he still has several civil cases that have yet to wrap up. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

