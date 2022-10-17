deposition
- MusicEminem Gets Response From "Real Housewives" Stars Over Copyright Deposition RequestGizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's legal team finds it odd that the rapper filed a suit and doesn't want to talk about the issue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Requests Protective Order Amid "Real Housewives" Trademark BattleEminem's legal team claims that the rapper has "limited knowledge" of the matter at hand.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDrake's Astroworld Deposition Was "Several Hours" Long, Details Have Yet To SurfaceThis month marks two years since 10 young people lost their lives at Travis Scott's annual Houston event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Hit With Hours Of Questioning During First Astroworld Lawsuit DepositionTravis Scott is facing over 1,500 lawsuits.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKelsey Harris Could Be Found In Contempt Of Court For Megan Thee Stallion 1501 CaseShe could face a fine if ultimately found in contempt.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Shines Bright Like A Diamond At LA Pride Show As 1501 Rejects Her Deposition DemandsCarl Crawford's 1501 Certified Entertainment is claiming a case of "mistaken identity" by MTS and her attorneys.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJack Harlow Scheduled To Testify In Nightclub Shooting Lawsuit: ReportJack Harlow will have to provide a sworn testimony in a lawsuit over a fatal shooting at a Louisville nightclub.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Blows Off Deposition In $350K Case With Ex-GirlfriendHis split with Ashlan Diaz resulted in a law firm suing them for unfulfilled settlement payments after they did a private deal cutting out the firm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Demands Prince From "L&HH" To Sit For Deposition In Assault CaseThe 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star accused Lanez of threatening him with an armed man in a settlement deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Will Not Have To Sit For A Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial, Judge RulesThe judge in XXXTENTACION's murder case rules in Drake's favor. The rapper won't have to sit for deposition. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake Dodges Deposition In XXXTENTACION Murder TrialDrake is officially in the clear after a judge granted his motion to avoid deposition in XXXTENTACION murder case. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake's Legal Team File Motion To Quash Deposition Order In XXXTENTACION Murder TrialDrake's attorney appeared in court to ask the judge to quash the deposition order in XXXTENTACION's murder trial. By Aron A.
- CrimeDrake Beef Brought Up In Hearing For XXXTENTACION's Murder SuspectsThe judge didn't think a deposition from Drake is necessary. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKanye West Skips Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition Ahead Of December TrialLast week's failed deposition has been rescheduled to the morning of November 29th.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipA$AP Rocky Claims He's "Too Busy" On Deposition Date In A$AP Relli TrialRakim Mayers continues to plead not guilty in the lawsuit involving his former friend and collaborator.By Balen Mautone