Megan Thee Stallion Seeks To Sanction Tory Lanez's Friend For Disrespectful Deposition

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 326 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Friend Deposition Hip Hop News
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This request concerns Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading lies about the Tory Lanez case.

Although Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped up their shooting case almost three years ago, they continue to deal with the fallout. In the latter's case, he still claims he's innocent and is still trying to get out of prison. In the former's case, she's trying to stop folks from lying about the case and tarnishing her reputation, even after the verdict.

We're talking about Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, a blogger (real name Milagro Cooper) whom she's accusing of defamation in federal court. Megan alleges that Gramz accepted payment and coordinated with Lanez and others to intentionally spread misinformation about the case for the purposes of defaming the Houston femcee.

Now, on Thursday (August 28) – per Billboard - she motioned to sanction the Canadian artist's friend Caesar McDowell for an allegedly "utterly disrespectful, uncivil and antagonistic" deposition, according to her legal team. McDowell runs the Unite The People legal organization and is accused of relaying messages from Tory to Milagro Gramz.

Lawyers deposed him in July, and they claim he refused to answer pretty much every question or feigned ignorance at every turn. Also, they accused McDowell of sparking a joint, calling one of them a "b***h," and walking out of the room during the deposition.

Read More: Tory Lanez Continues To Challenge Fairness Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"His conduct shocked the conscience and made a mockery of this court’s authority," attorneys reportedly wrote. "Because of his egregious behavior, the court should sanction Mr. McDowell."

Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys also deposed DJ Akademiks, who had a lot to say – and share – about his experience. This development may also remind you of Tory Lanez's own deposition sanctions for similarly disrespectful behavior during his session.

"All three men — Messrs. Peterson, McDowell and Allen — used the same strategy of systematic evasion when discovery threatened to expose their coordination," the attorneys reportedly claimed. "Their synchronized obstruction reveals a coordinated effort to shield their defamation campaign from scrutiny and prevent Ms. Pete from obtaining evidence of the damages it caused."

Furthermore, the judge in this case ordered on Friday (August 29) that McDowell will face a re-deposition under court supervision. A hearing for next Friday (September 5) will discuss the possibility of his financial sanctions ahead of the Milagro Gramz trial in Miami this November, if everything goes according to schedule.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Appeals Denied In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tory Lanez Pay Megan Thee Stallion Legal Fees Deposition Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Must Pay Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Fees For Disastrous Deposition 5.2K
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned Hip Hop News Music Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned For Failing To Explain “Inflammatory” Deposition 1.8K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage 1382
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt 1460
Comments 1