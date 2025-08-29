Megan Thee Stallion Seeks To Sanction Tory Lanez's Friend For Disrespectful Deposition

Although Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped up their shooting case almost three years ago, they continue to deal with the fallout. In the latter's case, he still claims he's innocent and is still trying to get out of prison. In the former's case, she's trying to stop folks from lying about the case and tarnishing her reputation, even after the verdict.

We're talking about Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, a blogger (real name Milagro Cooper) whom she's accusing of defamation in federal court. Megan alleges that Gramz accepted payment and coordinated with Lanez and others to intentionally spread misinformation about the case for the purposes of defaming the Houston femcee.

Now, on Thursday (August 28) – per Billboard - she motioned to sanction the Canadian artist's friend Caesar McDowell for an allegedly "utterly disrespectful, uncivil and antagonistic" deposition, according to her legal team. McDowell runs the Unite The People legal organization and is accused of relaying messages from Tory to Milagro Gramz.

Lawyers deposed him in July, and they claim he refused to answer pretty much every question or feigned ignorance at every turn. Also, they accused McDowell of sparking a joint, calling one of them a "b***h," and walking out of the room during the deposition.

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"His conduct shocked the conscience and made a mockery of this court’s authority," attorneys reportedly wrote. "Because of his egregious behavior, the court should sanction Mr. McDowell."

Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys also deposed DJ Akademiks, who had a lot to say – and share – about his experience. This development may also remind you of Tory Lanez's own deposition sanctions for similarly disrespectful behavior during his session.

"All three men — Messrs. Peterson, McDowell and Allen — used the same strategy of systematic evasion when discovery threatened to expose their coordination," the attorneys reportedly claimed. "Their synchronized obstruction reveals a coordinated effort to shield their defamation campaign from scrutiny and prevent Ms. Pete from obtaining evidence of the damages it caused."