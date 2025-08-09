Megan Thee Stallion's legal team is accusing Milagro Gramz of some shady behavior in their ongoing defamation court battle. Allegedly, the YouTuber and blogger deleted "thousands of messages" between her and Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson.
The Canadian rapper's dad is involved because the Houston native previously alleged Gramz had assistance from Sonstar regarding her reporting. For even more context, the defendant was supposed to have presented digital records by May 27.
That included text messages and metadata. However, Gramz didn't comply with the deadline and repeatedly did so in the eyes of Megan's lawyers. But she has now; however, not without being questioned for alleged tampering.
"Deletion of communications, including those with Sonstar Peterson" is one of the few concerns they have with this discovery process, according to Complex. "Despite good faith attempts at conferral, Defendant has presented no well-reasoned explanation for the mass deletion of thousands of messages from her cell phone," they add.
Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit
The hearing for what's being described as a screenshot of a "deleted folder" regarding texts with Lanez's dad among other exhibits, was held in Florida court on August 5. Elsewhere in the documents is a re-deposition of Lanez as is one for the rapper's lawyer, Caesar McDowell.
The former relates to the trainwreck that was a reported deposition back on April 9. It tied in the Milagro lawsuit and Tory was allegedly a real handful. He was allegedly mocking Megan's legal reps, disrupting their questions, and acting oblivious towards basic information.
As a result, he was required to cover some of Megan's legal fees. It didn't help that he also didn't provide a reason as to why he shouldn't be held accountable for his actions by April 30.
Overall, though, we will see if Milagro truly was hiding something regarding these messages. Her and Megan have been locked into this legal affair since October 2024.
Read More: Top 5 Hip-Hop Sets Of Osheaga 2025