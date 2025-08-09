Megan Thee Stallion Alleges Milagro Gramz Deleted "Thousands Of Messages" With Tory Lanez's Father

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Megan Thee Stallion was also recently awarded money for Tory Lanez's disastrous deposition a few months ago, covering legal fees.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team is accusing Milagro Gramz of some shady behavior in their ongoing defamation court battle. Allegedly, the YouTuber and blogger deleted "thousands of messages" between her and Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson.

The Canadian rapper's dad is involved because the Houston native previously alleged Gramz had assistance from Sonstar regarding her reporting. For even more context, the defendant was supposed to have presented digital records by May 27.

That included text messages and metadata. However, Gramz didn't comply with the deadline and repeatedly did so in the eyes of Megan's lawyers. But she has now; however, not without being questioned for alleged tampering.

"Deletion of communications, including those with Sonstar Peterson" is one of the few concerns they have with this discovery process, according to Complex. "Despite good faith attempts at conferral, Defendant has presented no well-reasoned explanation for the mass deletion of thousands of messages from her cell phone," they add.

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

The hearing for what's being described as a screenshot of a "deleted folder" regarding texts with Lanez's dad among other exhibits, was held in Florida court on August 5. Elsewhere in the documents is a re-deposition of Lanez as is one for the rapper's lawyer, Caesar McDowell.

The former relates to the trainwreck that was a reported deposition back on April 9. It tied in the Milagro lawsuit and Tory was allegedly a real handful. He was allegedly mocking Megan's legal reps, disrupting their questions, and acting oblivious towards basic information.

As a result, he was required to cover some of Megan's legal fees. It didn't help that he also didn't provide a reason as to why he shouldn't be held accountable for his actions by April 30.

Overall, though, we will see if Milagro truly was hiding something regarding these messages. Her and Megan have been locked into this legal affair since October 2024.

