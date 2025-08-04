Tyler, The Creator Shows Out On Every Guest Verse: "P.O.V." & 10 More Standout Features

Tyler The Creator took pride in being hip-hop’s oddball very early on in his career. Albums like Bastard felt like a contrarian’s dream amid the status quo of hip-hop when ringtone rap faded, swag turned up, and a new generation of rappers began redefining the genre into the 2020s. This shifting landscape ultimately alienated Tyler in a way that carried throughout most of his career — his feud with 2DopeBoyz perfectly exemplifies the polarity of his existence within hip-hop. It’s not about blaming 2DopeBoyz for how people perceived Tyler, but more about his general disinterest in playing the typical rap game and how that attitude has carried on to his commercial success. He’s far more concerned with outrapping and outselling his peers on his own terms rather than producing work that merely chases trends.

What’s interesting is that Tyler often only collaborated within his own orbit. There was a point where it felt like he wouldn’t deliver a guest verse for anyone outside the Odd Future camp — with only a few exceptions.

Most recently, Tyler The Creator came through with what could be considered one of the hardest features of the year on Clipse’s “P.O.V.” off their new album Let God Sort Em Out. In a recent Hot 97 interview, Tyler revealed it took him nearly 100 tries to get that verse right, even telling Pusha T he wasn’t sure he could deliver. But deliver he did, as he usually does when he dishes out a guest verse. So, on that note, here are some of Tyler’s best guest features over the years, in no particular order.

Let’s start with Tyler’s feature on Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo from 2020. His appearance on “Something to Rap About” is a masterclass in artistic synergy. Freddie Gibbs is known for razor-sharp street narratives and flawless flow, and Tyler steps into that world not as an outsider but as a peer. His verse is introspective yet confident, weaving personal struggles with a sharpened self-awareness that signals his artistic growth. The Alchemist’s moody, jazz-inflected production offers the perfect canvas for Tyler’s stream-of-consciousness style, where he dives into betrayal, boats, and designer brand flexes with vivid precision.

2. "After The Storm" – Kali Uchis feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins

This track marks a pivotal moment in Tyler’s genre fluidity. Over a funk-driven beat infused with Bootsy Collins’ legendary vibe, Tyler’s warm, melodic verse melts effortlessly into Kali Uchis’ dreamy vocals. It’s an emotional display of vulnerability, optimism, and resilience — elements often buried beneath Tyler’s earlier brash persona. For fans, this song was a turning point: Tyler was no longer just the provocative rapper, but a nuanced artist capable of crafting tender, soulful moments that still carry his unique edge.

3. "Biking" – Frank Ocean feat. JAY-Z & Tyler, The Creator

A passing of the torch in some ways, “Biking” connects Jay-Z alongside two of music’s most promising stars at the time: Frank Ocean and Tyler. The rumored tension between the former groupmates adds a layer of heartbreak when considering this record. Tyler’s verse especially feels inspired by MF DOOM’s ethos of drawing from everyday life. His confident swagger and witty lyricism literally and eloquently bridge the theme of biking. Holding his own next to Hov proves Tyler’s greatness has steadily fulfilled throughout his career.

4. "Trouble on My Mind" – Pusha T feat. Tyler, The Creator

Here, Tyler taps into a darker, aggressive energy that perfectly aligns with Pusha T’s icy delivery. His verse is confrontational, raw, and unapologetically chaotic — traits that echo Tyler’s origins while showing technical growth. This track marked the beginning of a fruitful relationship between Tyler and Pusha T. Eminem’s dark, twisted influence comes through, yet Tyler’s style meshes seamlessly with Push’s street-centric bars.

5. "327" – Westside Gunn feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator & Billie Essco

One of the best parts of Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris is how he curated heavy hitters who respect his vision. Tyler’s appearance on “327” finds him standing alongside three worthy MCs as a peer, delivering a stunning verse. Though inspired by the grimey New York sound, Tyler rarely delves into it with such precision. His classic pop culture references blend with a rugged Method Man-esque undertone. Tyler’s versatility shines here, and it’s refreshing to hear his flamboyance and trauma forge a wonderful verse on a song worthy of being played in the Louvre.

6. "Martians Vs. Goblins" – The Game feat. Lil Wayne & Tyler, The Creator

This track is chaotic and brash — a sonic battleground where Tyler holds his own alongside rap heavyweights Lil Wayne and The Game. While Wayne’s contributions are mostly a sample, The Game, the chameleon, leans more into Tyler’s territory here. The ominous production perfectly fits Tyler’s aggressive and unpredictable delivery, recalling the rebellious spirit that defined Odd Future’s rise.

7. "Gravity" – Brent Faiyaz feat. DJ Dahi & Tyler, The Creator

“Gravity” showcases Tyler’s emotional depth and musical growth. His smooth, introspective verse complements Brent Faiyaz’s soulful singing and DJ Dahi’s lush production, creating an atmospheric, intimate soundscape. The feature is a study in vulnerability and subtlety, a stellar showing of Tyler’s ability to convey complex emotions without sacrificing his distinct style.

8. "P.O.V." – Clipse feat. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler’s verse on “P.O.V.” from Let God Sort Em Out is a career-defining moment. Standing alongside hip-hop veterans Pusha T and No Malice, Tyler blends respect for tradition with his modern, avant-garde style. This track reveals Tyler’s intention behind each crafted verse. He navigates Pharrell’s production with urgency, precision, slick wordplay, and bravado — an earned flex on a song with three of his idols.

9. "Telephone Calls" – A$AP Mob feat. Tyler, The Creator, Playboi Carti, Yung Gleesh, & A$AP Rocky

“Telephone Calls” is the embodiment of youthful rebellion dressed in high fashion chaos, and Tyler’s verse is easily the scene-stealer. He rides the beat with the kind of unpredictable pocket-switching and cartoon villain charisma that made him such a force over the past decade. It’s a verse built on swagger and scorched-earth confidence, tearing through the sleek production with colorfully unfiltered flexes.

10. “Whoa” - Earl Sweatshirt Ft. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler’s verse on “Whoa” is pure Odd Future chaos—raw, irreverent, and magnetic in a way only he could deliver. The chemistry between the two is unfiltered brilliance, but Tyler’s contribution stands out because it toes the line between mischief and menace. He delivers his bars with exaggerated animation and biting sarcasm, punctuated by an off-kilter charisma that underlines how vital he was as both Earl’s creative partner and foil. Their verses volley back and forth with an almost conspiratorial glee, and Tyler’s presence reaffirms his role as the ringleader who always knew how to stir the pot.

11. "Big Persona" - Maxo Kream feat. Tyler, The Creator