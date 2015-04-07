guest verses
- MusicJ. Cole's Guest Features 2023, RankedCole has shown that he can outshine almost any artist on a song.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBeyond OutKast: Andre 3000's Successful Solo Ventures And CollaborationsA guest verse from the Outkast legend is quite rare, but André 3000 never fails to impressBy Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentBlack Thought Verses: The Roots Icon's Best BarsBlack Thought has spit some amazing verses throughout his prolific career. Here is a list of his best guest verses.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJoe Budden Addresses $250K Jay-Z Verse RumorApparently Hov was down to remix Budden's track "Pump It Up," but the podcaster couldn't confirm nor deny that it would've come with such a staggering price tag.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCalboy Vents After His Feature Is Removed From Pop Smoke's Album: "Y'all Bogus"Calboy took to twitter to express his frustration over the removal of his verse from Pop Smoke's new album, "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon."By Rose Lilah
- NumbersLil Baby Reveals How Much He's Charging For A FeatureLil Baby makes it clear that if you want a verse from him, you're going to have to pony up some serious dough. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSoulja Boy Reveals His Insane Rate For A FeatureIf you want Soulja Boy on your song, you better have $10,000 laying around.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJ. Cole Is Politely Eating Off Everyone’s PlateJ. Cole never left, but he did win over the masses. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 10 Career-Making Verses10 verses that put now-famous rappers on the map. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentQuavo & Friends: The 5 Best Features on "QUAVO HUNCHO"Quavo's solo debut was a star-studded affair. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentLil Baby's Top 5 FeaturesLil Baby's features are nothing to scoff at. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicSwae Lee Opens Talent Search For Guest Spot On "Touchscreen Navigation"May the #TouchscreenChallenge begin.By Devin Ch
- MusicKash Doll Reveals Her Verse Was Scrapped From Cardi B & YG's "She Bad"Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was originally supposed to feature a Kash Doll verse.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Says Indie Rappers Need "Major Paper" To Get A FeatureGucci Mane reveals the secret to getting a feature from him. By Aron A.
- Original Content13 Overlooked Young Thug Features From 2017 That You Need In Your LifeHere are 10 Young Thug features you may have missed from 2017.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- InterviewsLudacris Ranks His Top 5 Guest VersesWatch Ludacris rank his top 5 guest verses of all-time.By Kevin Goddard