It seems like Maxo Kream might roll something out soon, as he recently teamed up with a Tyler, The Creator beat on the new single "Cracc At 15." He premiered the track in a freestyle video for Our Generation Music, and it wasn't long before the grimy banger appeared on streaming services.

As far as lyrical content on here, it's exactly what you've come to love from the Houston MC. Sharp descriptions, boisterous bars, slick one-liners, and a vivid street-based presentation that still manages to flex. Meanwhile, the former Odd Future frontman's instrumental here combines his softest and hardest aspects. Bit-crushed percussion knocks over deep bass while Maxo provides the melodies with his flow. However, in typical Tyler fashion, some pretty chords and light key embellishments add more life to the performance for the choruses and refrains.

This duo has a few collabs under their belt, namely "Big Persona" and "Cracc Era." In fact, Tyler, The Creator and Maxo Kream's chemistry is so strong that fans already increased demands for a mixtape from the two. Even if Tyler doesn't show up vocally here, "Cracc At 15" shows just how much potential is there.

Amid some legal trouble for Maxo Kream these days, hopefully that situation clears up so he can continue to focus on new music. The "Triggaman" is still one of the brightest out of Houston, and we will see if this new single and link-up with Tyler, The Creator means we have something long-form on the way.

Maxo Kream – "Cracc At 15"

Quotable Lyrics

I been selling crack since GoldenEye Nintendo 64,

I been selling crack since Pokémon cards and Yu-Gi-Oh!,

I was flipping packs, watching Gohan and Piccolo,

Trapping all I know, slanging crack like bootyhole,