Maxo Kream Floats On Tyler, The Creator-Produced New Single "Cracc At 15"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Maxo Kream Cracc At 15 Stream Maxo Kream Cracc At 15 Stream
Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator have linked up on various occasions before, and this might be their grimiest crossover yet.

It seems like Maxo Kream might roll something out soon, as he recently teamed up with a Tyler, The Creator beat on the new single "Cracc At 15." He premiered the track in a freestyle video for Our Generation Music, and it wasn't long before the grimy banger appeared on streaming services.

As far as lyrical content on here, it's exactly what you've come to love from the Houston MC. Sharp descriptions, boisterous bars, slick one-liners, and a vivid street-based presentation that still manages to flex. Meanwhile, the former Odd Future frontman's instrumental here combines his softest and hardest aspects. Bit-crushed percussion knocks over deep bass while Maxo provides the melodies with his flow. However, in typical Tyler fashion, some pretty chords and light key embellishments add more life to the performance for the choruses and refrains.

This duo has a few collabs under their belt, namely "Big Persona" and "Cracc Era." In fact, Tyler, The Creator and Maxo Kream's chemistry is so strong that fans already increased demands for a mixtape from the two. Even if Tyler doesn't show up vocally here, "Cracc At 15" shows just how much potential is there.

Amid some legal trouble for Maxo Kream these days, hopefully that situation clears up so he can continue to focus on new music. The "Triggaman" is still one of the brightest out of Houston, and we will see if this new single and link-up with Tyler, The Creator means we have something long-form on the way.

Read More: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

Maxo Kream – "Cracc At 15"

Quotable Lyrics
I been selling crack since GoldenEye Nintendo 64,
I been selling crack since Pokémon cards and Yu-Gi-Oh!,
I was flipping packs, watching Gohan and Piccolo,
Trapping all I know, slanging crack like bootyhole,

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 Governors Ball Music Festival Music Maxo Kream Reveals Loaded Tracklist For New Album "Personification" 1.7K
https___images.genius.com_d671523f9e700c591096827a15e7cb8c.1000x1000x1 Songs Maxo Kream And Tyler, The Creator Are Lethal On New Single "Cracc Era" 1.7K
maxo kream personification Mixtapes Maxo Kream Showcases Three Unique Perspectives On "Personification" 919
Wireless Festival: Birmingham Music J Cole & Tee Grizzley Go "Blow For Blow" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream 1240