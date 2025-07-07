Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

When you think of the best rap albums of the entire year, June 2025 will certainly be an important piece of the puzzle.

Just last week, HotNewHipHop put out its list of the 25 best rap albums of 2025 so far. Throughout that list, there were numerous albums that just so happened to be released last month. With the summer in full swing, artists are finally unleashing their projects upon us. This has led to some incredible singles, and some truly memorable bodies of work. Next month, things are going to get wild as Clipse, Metro Boomin, and maybe even Young Thug, are set to drop. Until then, behold our favorite albums and songs of June 2025.

Little Simz - Lotus

McKinley Dixon - Magic, Alive!

Slick Rick - Victory

Clipse - "So Be It"

MAVI & Smino - "Potluck"

Cardi B - "Outside"

Ghais Guevara - "Nina Narcissist"

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven - "Nice Try Wrong Guy"

