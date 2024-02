Boldy James made it out of the notorious Stahelin Hell Block on the Westside of Detroit, Michigan. He dropped out of high school after 9th grade shortly after he started writing raps. In 2009, he was featured on two songs on The Cool Kids and Don Cannon’s mixtape Merry Christmas. After releasing several mixtapes, James’ debut album, My 1st Chemistry Set, dropped in 2013 and was entirely produced by The Alchemist. Boldy is signed to Nas-helmed Mass Appeal Records.