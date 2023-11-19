Boldy James Rocks His “Brand New Chanel Kicks” On New Nicholas Craven Joint

Boldy James is one of the most consistent forces in the genre of hip-hop. He's so dedicated that even a car crash hasn't been able to stop him from sharing his art. On Friday (November 17), he and frequent collaborator Nicholas Craven reunited on "Brand New Chanel Kicks," which markedly finds the lyricist updating listeners on his recovery journey. "Three weeks ago was paralyzed, my people's all was terrified / Been had a blue check, but in the streets you know I'm verified," he raps mid-way through the song.

Elsewhere over Craven's production, James shares that he was wearing a pair of "Brand New Chanel Kicks" when he was finally able to stand up from his wheelchair, hence the name of their collab. "Screws and rods all in my shit. I couldn’t do nothin’, I couldn’t even move my motherf**kin’ toes," the 41-year-old says on the outro, reflecting on how far he's come physically since the January incident.

Read More: Boldy James In Stable Condition After Car Crash

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven Are Back on "Brand New Chanel Kicks"

As Stereogum notes, along with the new single came an announcement for the rapper-producer duo's next project, Penalty Of Leadership. More details have yet to arrive. Still, after what we heard on Fair Exchange No Robbery in 2022, we're curious to see what other bars Boldy has ready to go. Thankfully, Craven's beats seem to always provide the Atlanta-born artist with the inspiration he needs to express himself in a clever, candid manner.

Listen to Boldy James' latest collaboration with Nicholas Craven above. If you're feeling "Brand New Chanel Kicks," make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, click the clink below to stream our weekly Fire Emoji update.

Read More: Drake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

Quotable Lyrics:

Had to place another field bet

Invested in the pill press and ran me up a real check

Three weeks ago was paralyzed, my people's all was terrified

Been had a blue check, but in the streets you know I'm verified

[Via]