Eminem voiced his support for Boldy James on Twitter, Sunday, following the rapper’s recent hospitalization. James is currently recovering from a serious two-car accident in Detroit, last week.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” Eminem tweeted.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Eminem isn’t the only rapper to speak out in support of James in recent days. Griselda’s Westside Gunn also addressed the incident in a post on social media.

“I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers [open hands emoji],” Gunn wrote. “He’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever”

Other artists to speak out in support of James include Royce Da 5’9″, Statik Slektah, Open Mike Eagle, and more.

James’ publicist confirmed details regarding his hospitalization in a press release. The statement explained that “Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

The statement continued: “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

James was gearing up to release a six-track physical EP produced entirely by Real Bad Man on January 16.

