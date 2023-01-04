Boldy James is undeniably one of the busiest rappers in the game. Over the course of the past few years, the Detroit native has worked tirelessly to maintain this title.

Ever since 2020, the 40-year-old has dropped several projects each year. He’s now getting ready to drop yet another one. However, this offering will only be releasing physically.

Boldy James of The Alchemist x Boldy James performs during the NBA Leather tour at The Warfield on February 01, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The new EP, titled ADU, will be entirely produced by Real Bad Man and will be released via RCC Music. Copies on vinyl, CD and cassettes will be available to purchase on January 16. The official announcement was made by the producer on his Instagram account. “This is a physical release through @rrcmusic.co[.] No digital, no streaming […] no pre-orders,” he writes in part of the post’s caption.

Furthermore, he also reveals the tracklist in small font at the bottom of the photo. It appears as though the project will contain six new tracks. Side A will feature the first three tracks, “Hellblock to the Sunnyside,” “Hot Cakes” and “Big Bags.” Meanwhile, Side B will contain the last three songs, “Sweetest Taboo,” “Jonny On the Spot” and “Give Or Take.”

Additionally, ADU will mark the duo’s third collaborative album. The first one is 2020’s Real Bad Boldy.

In 2022 alone, Boldy released four different albums. All of which are full-length collaborations with different producers. He kicked off his year with the release of Killing Nothing in May, which serves as his second full-length album with Real Bad Man.

The Nicholas Craven collab, Fair Exchange No Robbery arrived in September, followed by the Futurewave-produced Mr. Ten08. Afterwards, he closed out his year with Be That as It May, with Cuns producing the entirety of this one.

Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases in music.

