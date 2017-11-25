physical copies
- Pop CultureBoldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EPThe new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16.By Isaac Fontes
- NumbersNas "Lost Tapes 2" First Week Sale Projections RevealedThe numbers are in for "Lost Tapes 2."By Aida C.
- MusicLogic's "Young Sinatra IV" Will Be His Last Album To Have Physical CopiesLogic's doing physical copies for his upcoming album for a limited time only.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "17" Is Getting Physical Copies For The First Time On AnniversaryXXXTENTACION's debut album will also have limited edition anniversary merchandise.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" First Week Projections Are In"Astroworld" is projected to have a crazy first week.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Lost Out On Over $500,000 Dollars In Physical Sales Of “Scorpion”: ReportDrake lost out on over a half a million dollars by delaying the release of CD's for "Scorpion."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Will Get Physical Release on July 13: Report"Scorpion" will be available the old-fashioned way soon.By Milca P.
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi Unveil Merchandise For "Kids See Ghost"Kanye West introduces new merch to coincide with "Kids See Ghost." By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Endless" Vinyls Have Finally Shipped After November Pre-OrderThe endless wait for physical copies of Frank Ocean's "Endless" is over.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPhysical Copies Of Eminem’s “Revival” Reportedly Dropping Mid-DecemberThanks to some Eminem Stan's, it looks like we now know "Revival" will be hitting store shelves December 15th.By Kevin Goddard