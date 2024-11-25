Kendrick Lamar Rolls Out Physical Copy Pre-Orders For "GNX"

These are sure to sell out fairly quickly.

Hot off the presses! Kendrick Lamar has just made physical copies available for GNX on his website. If you are looking to purchase a particular format, you can click the first "[Via]" link below. But for those who want a rundown of what's available and all of the other details on one page, here's what to know. In total there are five different ways to get your hands a tangible version of Lamar's sixth studio album. The return of the vinyl reigns supreme here, as fans have the choice of three unique discs. There's the standard black GNX vinyl, which retails at $33.00 USD. It's worth nothing that each buyer can scoop up four units at a time, but no more.

Then, there are two exclusive color variants. There's a white and another black. However, where the latter separates itself from the original vinyl is that this one is 180g. For those who aren't in the know, these are heavier discs and typically produce better sound quality than the standard ones. Those typically weigh between 120-150 grams. The white is the same price as the traditional vinyl, but the 180g is $37.00 USD.

Kendrick Lamar Is Sure To Do Massive Numbers

However, Kendrick Lamar didn't forget about CD and cassette users though. The former will run you $14.00 USD and comes in gray. The latter is black and costs $20.00 USD. Finally, there's a digital option, which is $10.00 USD and is only available for U.S. customers. All of these are pre-orders, and they won't ship for a little a while. In fact, all of these physical variants will ship on or before March 1, 2025.

Also, there are no exclusive bonus tracks for any of the people who decide to buy GNX in any format. That may be a bummer for some, but this will still be a hot commodity without a doubt. None of the options are limited pressings it seems, so it looks a ton will be available. Finally, since these are pre-orders, no placements will go toward first week sales numbers.