Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Gets Hit With Premature First Week Sales Projections

"GNX" has the whole world talking.

With this new album on streaming services, there has been a lot of talk and speculation about what kind of first week sales numbers Kendrick is going to do. Of course, these kinds of debates are pretty tired and downright annoying. One could even argue that these debates are anti-art. However, the discourse is heavy and now, some first week sales projections are here for the album. As you will read down below, it is expected that Kendrick sells between 230K and 260K units in the first week of the album's release.

Kendrick Lamar Has A Hit With "GNX"

For all intents and purposes, that is pretty good considering the album only has 12 tracks and there was absolutely no promo for it. Overall, some are going to call this a flop and a disappointment given who Kendrick is. Having said that, artists don't sell over 500K anymore, at least not in this climate. If Kendrick had put "Not Like Us" on the album, perhaps he would be closer to that mark. Additionally, there are no bundles on his website. Going the Travis Scott route would have easily gotten the project close to one million.