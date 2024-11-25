Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Gets Hit With Premature First Week Sales Projections

BYAlexander Cole2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
"GNX" has the whole world talking.

Kendrick Lamar shocked the hip-hop world on Friday when he decided to drop a new album called GNX. The album sounds like a love-letter to the West Coast. Moreover, it is an album in which Kendrick completely embodies the villain role that has been thrust upon him following his feud with Drake. Overall, it is an amazing project and it will very likely be one of the candidates for album of the year when all is said and done.

With this new album on streaming services, there has been a lot of talk and speculation about what kind of first week sales numbers Kendrick is going to do. Of course, these kinds of debates are pretty tired and downright annoying. One could even argue that these debates are anti-art. However, the discourse is heavy and now, some first week sales projections are here for the album. As you will read down below, it is expected that Kendrick sells between 230K and 260K units in the first week of the album's release.

Read More: Steve Lacy Gleefully Trolls Drake After Rapper Calls Him A "Fragile Opp"

Kendrick Lamar Has A Hit With "GNX"

For all intents and purposes, that is pretty good considering the album only has 12 tracks and there was absolutely no promo for it. Overall, some are going to call this a flop and a disappointment given who Kendrick is. Having said that, artists don't sell over 500K anymore, at least not in this climate. If Kendrick had put "Not Like Us" on the album, perhaps he would be closer to that mark. Additionally, there are no bundles on his website. Going the Travis Scott route would have easily gotten the project close to one million.

Throughout the week, there is always the possibility that the projections increase. With songs like "Squabble Up" and "TV Off" going viral, there is certainly a case to be made that the sales will only get better as time goes on. Moreover, the Super Bowl will definitely give these tracks some added longevity. We're just happy to have a new album from the artist.

Read More: Wack 100 Responds To Snoopy Badazz's Claims That Drake Can Come To Compton

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...