Steve Lacy Gleefully Trolls Drake After Rapper Calls Him A "Fragile Opp"

Steve's a very funny dude.

Drake's recent appearance on xQc's stream – during which he seemed to respond to Kendrick Lamar, his new album GNX, and much more beef-related stuff – was a pretty fun one overall. It was just two guys hanging around and talking with fans, so when things turned more combative sometimes, it was hard for some folks to take them super seriously... Including Steve Lacy. The 6ix God called the singer and guitarist a "fragile opp" while giving praise to his hit "Bad Habit." In response, The Internet's Lacy took to Instagram to post various responses to the diss, including one meme that read, "who tryna be my... fragile opp."

You may be asking why in the world Drake would have a problem with Steve Lacy, but there's a very simple answer: he's from Compton. He attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth this year, appeared in the "Not Like Us" music video, and has had a good working relationship with Kendrick in the public eye since 2017 with their DAMN. collab, "PRIDE." As for K.Dot, he also seemed to respond to Drizzy's words on xQC's stream, and he was also quite amused.

Steve Lacy Laughs At Drake's Jabs

As for what Steve Lacy and Kendrick Lamar could get up to in the future, the former actually teased a collab for his upcoming album. "I'm moved by what’s weird," Lacy told Fantastic Man about what are the types of artists that he wants to collaborate with. "It’s almost like I hear them, and I think, I need to call this person. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want a Kendrick verse. [...] I don’t feel tough," he said of being at "The Pop Out." "We were at the run-through, and I was, like, 'How am I here?' But I was so honored.. I thought I would never be in the conversation. It was cool."