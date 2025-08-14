Steve Lacy Was Delighted By Drake’s “Fragile Opp” Jab

Back in November, Drake joined xQc for a stream, where he called out several of his peers. At one point in the stream, for example, Steve Lacy's hit "Bad Habit" was playing, prompting him to throw some shade. “This guy’s like a fragile opp — it is a good song, though,” the Toronto rapper said. “Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”

Luckily, it looks like Lacy took the apparent diss well. Shortly after the stream, he took to Instagram to poke fun at it. "Who tryna be my... fragile opp?" he asked.

He also addressed it during a recent interview with Jeff Ihaza for Rolling Stone, making it clear that he wasn't at all offended. "I thought it was so awesome," he admitted, as captured by @gothamhiphop on X, "I love Drake. I grew up listening to Drake and sh*t, you know."

He continued, "I was like, 'This is so beautiful.' Like, yes, I didn't know what it meant. No one, no one knew what it meant. ... And then Fousheé sent me a link and it was the video and I was like, 'Whoa.' I was so excited... I f*cked with it. It was cool."

Does Drake Have Beef With Steve Lacy?

It's unclear if Drake and Lacy have any real beef, but the latter did come out to support Kendrick Lamar at his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles last June. He performed two songs, also reflecting on that experience during his conversation with Ihaza.

“That was also f*cking beautiful," he shared. "Yeah, that was so beautiful and profound because I think, you know, when you're in Compton, you only see like one type of music being blasted, you know? So I never expected what I was doing to be respected or a part of the conversation of what Compton is. So to be there and to feel that love and to be amongst other artists from Compton that's doing the thing that Compton is too was very, very special and it's a day that I'll never forget.”