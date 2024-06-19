Kendrick Lamar's Opening Acts For "The Pop Out" Concert Rumored To Include Steve Lacy, YG, & More

BYCole Blake2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Fans can't wait to see who Kendrick Lamar brings out on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be bringing a star-studded list of opening acts for his highly-anticipated The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert on Wednesday night. The latest report from OnThinIce claims Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, G Perico, BlueBucksClan, YG, 310Babii, Westside Boogie, Dom Kennedy, Zoe Osama, Jay Rock, and more are all on the docket. Additionally, Ty Dolla Sign was reportedly spotted at the venue, the Kia Forum, earlier in the day.

Lamar announced the show, last week, in recognition of Juneteenth. While it will be available to view online, tickets to attend the show in person are costing over $300 on SeatGeek for those fans in California interested in grabbing one last minute.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 03: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

On top of the rumored acts, Mustard already confirmed that he'll be performing at the event as well. He handled the production for Lamar's latest single," Not Like Us," which serves as a diss track aimed at Drake. Earlier in the day, he spoke with Billboard about the making of the hit single. "When I was making it, in the back of my head is 'What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they was collaborating on the beat. That was my thought process," Mustard told the outlet. "It took me approximately 30 minutes to make that beat." He also confirmed he didn't know Lamar would use it for a diss track.

Kendrick Lamar's Rumored Opening Acts Revealed

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends will stream live from the Kia Forum on Prime Video and Amazon Music‘s Twitch Channel starting at 4:00 PM, PT/ 7:00 PM, ET. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and his upcoming concert on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Mustard Reveals How Long It Took Him To Make Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Beat

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free1445
2016 MTV Movie Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Announces First Show Post-Drake Beef: What We Know About "Ken & Friends" Concert2.3K
Osheaga Music And Arts Festival 2015MusicKendrick Lamar's "Pop Out Ken & Friends" Concert: Artists Fans Want To See4.9K
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Day 2MusicKendrick Lamar Fans Line Up For “The Pop Out” Hours Before Showtime598