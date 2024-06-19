Kendrick Lamar's Opening Acts For "The Pop Out" Concert Rumored To Include Steve Lacy, YG, & More

Fans can't wait to see who Kendrick Lamar brings out on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be bringing a star-studded list of opening acts for his highly-anticipated The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert on Wednesday night. The latest report from OnThinIce claims Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, G Perico, BlueBucksClan, YG, 310Babii, Westside Boogie, Dom Kennedy, Zoe Osama, Jay Rock, and more are all on the docket. Additionally, Ty Dolla Sign was reportedly spotted at the venue, the Kia Forum, earlier in the day.

Lamar announced the show, last week, in recognition of Juneteenth. While it will be available to view online, tickets to attend the show in person are costing over $300 on SeatGeek for those fans in California interested in grabbing one last minute.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 03: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

On top of the rumored acts, Mustard already confirmed that he'll be performing at the event as well. He handled the production for Lamar's latest single," Not Like Us," which serves as a diss track aimed at Drake. Earlier in the day, he spoke with Billboard about the making of the hit single. "When I was making it, in the back of my head is 'What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they was collaborating on the beat. That was my thought process," Mustard told the outlet. "It took me approximately 30 minutes to make that beat." He also confirmed he didn't know Lamar would use it for a diss track.

Kendrick Lamar's Rumored Opening Acts Revealed