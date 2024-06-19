Kendrick Lamar Fans Suspect Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Pop Out” Appearances After Mysterious Hint

Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West &amp; Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Ty Dolla Sign is at the Forum in LA, where Kendrick Lamar will perform tonight.

Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform at the Forum in Los Angeles tonight, and needless to say, fans can't wait. This will be his first live show since his fierce feud with Drake, and he's expected to be joined by various special guests. Only a few of them are confirmed at the time of writing, including DJ Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and DJ Hed. Regardless, fans have plenty of theories of who else could show up.

Earlier today, for example, Ty Dolla Sign took to his Instagram Story to share a short clip, revealing that he's at the venue. While it's unclear whether or not he actually plans to perform, the clip has some social media users convinced. It even has some speculating that his Vultures collaborator Kanye West could make an appearance, though this is also unconfirmed.

Ty Dolla Sign Is At The Forum In LA

Of course, it's entirely possible that Ty is simply at the venue to enjoy the show along with everyone else, and that Ye is nowhere in sight. The last time fans heard from the Yeezy founder, he was turning up in a ring at a professional wrestling event in Japan. Some reports suggest that Ty was also at the Japanese event. This means that it's possible they returned to the U.S. together sometime recently.

Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West are far from the only artists rumored to be performing with Kendrick tonight, however. Social media users are speculating that Steve Lacy, G Perico, YG, Jay Rock, and more could also make appearances at "The Pop Out." For now, fans will just have to wait and see, either in person or live on Prime or Twitch. What do you think of Ty Dolla Sign revealing that he's at the Forum ahead of Kendrick Lamar's concert? Do you think he'll perform? What about rumors that Kanye West could also make an appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

