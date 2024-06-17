Kanye West "Performs" At Japanese Pro Wrestling Event

What constitutes a "performance" these days is being stretched extremely thin... fans didn't even have the luxury of a listening party.

When you hear "performance," you would assume that it's an artist doing whatever they did in their music in a live setting, but Kanye West might be the biggest artist alive who's actively challenging that definition. Moreover, a clip recently surfaced of him "performing" at a Japanese pro wrestling event, although he was just in the ring miming "CARNIVAL" to the crowd. Still, we can't criticize too much; after all, seeing Ye (even with his currently misguided and tarnished public-facing persona) is seeing Ye. Some other reports on the matter suggest that Alexander Wang organized this event over the weekend with Joshi promotion TJPW and that Ty Dolla $ign was in attendance, as well.

Furthermore, this was a bizarre thing for folks to witness online with no context, but it seems like folks had a great time nonetheless. Of course, Kanye West has a lot to deal with whenever he returns to the United States, although he's probably handling that wherever he goes. A former Yeezy employee recently sued him for alleged sexual harassment, and other allegations emerged about his supposed misconduct. It included a lot of salacious claims accusing Ye of making non-consensual sexual advances and sending inappropriate texts and images.

Kanye West Graces Japan With A Pro Wrestling Event Appearance

As far as the music side of things, Kanye West is in some hot water right now for much more light, but almost equally disseminated reasons. If you didn't catch it online over the past few days, Rich The Kid previewed what's presumably a verse from Ye for the "Gimme A Second" remix off of Rich's upcoming album, Life's A Gamble. There was a particularly bad "sexist" bar somewhere in there that was a hot topic on sites like Twitter for a second. But just like with most of the Chicago artist's many antics, folks quickly moved onto something else.

Meanwhile, we still have very little idea of how the aforementioned sexual harassment lawsuit will develop. Kanye West plans to countersue the former Yeezy employee and denied any and all wrongdoing via his legal team. As such, maybe this could turn into a nasty court battle or they will reach a private settlement. Either way, it's a blemish on an already chaotic 2024 with as many highs as lows in many fans' eyes.

