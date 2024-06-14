Kanye West Allegedly Expressed Insecurity Over His Small Penis, Lawsuit Claims

Former employee Lauren Pisciotta claimed in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Ye that he would edit inappropriate videos for this reason.

More alleged details continue to emerge about Kanye West's alleged sexual harassment and the lawsuit against him from former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta. This time around, new reports explain how she claims that he expressed insecurity over having a small penis through inappropriate messages, pictures, and videos to her. In one alleged incident, Ye sent Pisciotta a video of him receiving oral sex from a model, and then asked her if he should edit the clip to make his member look big enough. In another alleged example, he sent her a cropped video of him having sex with another Yeezy employee and said his penis didn't look big enough to send to one of his friends, which is why he cropped it out of the frame.

Furthermore, Lauren Pisciotta also claimed that Kanye West boasted about taking Viagra and having sex with an unidentified A-list celebrity for three hours. This adds onto other claims that emerged about his alleged behavior, although some of them are not necessarily damning, but rather a very personal alleged revelation about his sexual proclivities. For example, many have interpreted some of Ye's alleged inappropriate texts to Pisciotta as exhibiting cuckold behavior. While these could be relevant elements, the important thing to focus on is whether or not he sexually harassed his former employee based on the messages and interactions between them.

Kanye West Spotted In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West spotted on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Lauren Pisciotta also sued Kanye West for wrongful termination and breach of contract. She started working for Yeezy in 2021 as an assistant, and Ye fired her in 2022. "Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when [he rejected] her advances," his legal team expressed in its allegation-denying and counter-suing retort.