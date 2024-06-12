Niykee Heaton Accuses Diddy & Kanye West Of Assault: Breaking Down Her Allegations

Niykee Heaton makes scathing allegations against Kanye and Diddy after Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit.

Kanye West found himself in the news for negative reasons after singer-songwriter Niykee Heaton accused him and Diddy of sexually assaulting her and her former manager, Lauren Pisciotta. Niykee's allegations came days after Lauren, Kanye's former assistant, filed a lawsuit against him. In Lauren's lawsuit, she accused Kanye of sexual harassment, contract breach, and wrongful termination. Lauren claimed Kanye sent her lewd texts and masturbated while speaking to her on the phone. She also accused the rapper of pleasuring himself in front of her after trapping her in a private room on his plane.

However, Kanye countersued Lauren. In his suit, the rapper denied her allegations against him, tagging them as "baseless" and backed by ulterior motives. Kanye's legal representative accused Lauren of "blackmail and extortion" after he allegedly turned down her sexual advances. Days after the countersuit, Lauren's former associate and singer, Niykee, went on Instagram Live to make startling allegations against Kanye and Diddy. During the live session, she also corroborated Lauren's claims. Find out more about Niykee's allegations below.

Who Is Niykee Heaton?

Niykee is a singer-songwriter who found fame after being discovered via her YouTube channel, where she posted acoustic guitar covers of notable hip-hop songs. She released her debut single, "Bad Intentions," in 2014. The song made it to the Billboard charts and was certified gold by the RIAA. She also has an EP titled Bad Intentions and a mixtape, The Bedroom Tour Playlist, which she released in 2016, a year after going on The Bedroom Tour. In 2018, she released another EP titled Starting Over.

How Is Niykee Associated With Lauren Pisciotta?

During her Instagram Live, Niykee claimed Lauren Pisciotta was her manager. She said they fell out because they were in two different places. Niykee explained that she almost lost her love for music after her negative experiences. However, Lauren was more into the business side of music and kept going until she realized some things for herself.

Why Did Niykee Come Forward With Her Allegations Now?

Niykee revealed she didn't want to tell her story before because she felt no one would believe her. However, recent happenings in the industry pushed her to speak out. Niykee also said that after Lauren's lawsuit against Kanye West, many people said she was lying. Those comments angered Niykee, spurring her to come forward with her story.

Niykee Meets Kanye & Diddy

Niykee explained that people asked her why she left the music industry and if it was as evil as they say. She expressed, "It is more evil than you can possibly imagine." The singer added, "I'm one of the lucky ones. I got out when I could." Niykee further said she was lucky enough to only be allegedly assaulted twice. She explained that she experienced more assaults, but only two of those incidents impacted her. One of the incidents allegedly involved her and Lauren. She claimed that after becoming popular at 18, many rappers reached out to her. One of those rappers was said to be Kanye.

One late night, Niykee, then 19 years old, and Lauren allegedly got a call saying Kanye wanted them to come to the studio to work on music. When they got to the studio, they purportedly met Kanye, Diddy, and three other men: Kanye's cousin, an executive who worked with the rapper, and his sound engineer. She said there were also nine other women there, who she described as "studio hoes." Niykee said she felt uneasy because she wasn't expecting to see those women. She also claimed Diddy and Kanye were "drunk and out of their minds." Afterward, Diddy allegedly handed her a drink while Kanye did the same to Lauren. Although Niykee didn't like alcohol, she accepted the drink to avoid being rude.

Niykee's Allegations Against Kanye & Diddy

Niykee claimed Diddy kept staring at her while Kanye stared at Lauren. According to her, the rappers exchanged glances and were keen on them drinking. Hence, she felt uneasy, believed something was in the drink, and pretended to sip it. She tried to text Lauren about her suspicions, but Kanye took the phone away from her and placed it on a speaker. Afterward, Niykee saw Lauren sip from the drink twice. Not long after, Lauren started speaking loudly, making jokes, and acting unlike herself, which made Niykee suspect the drinks were allegedly laced. Suddenly, Lauren dismissed the other girls in the studio, leaving her, Niykee, with Diddy, Kanye, and the three other men.

Later, Lauren apparently left the studio to go to the bathroom despite Niykee's efforts to stop her. Niykee remained calm, but Diddy and Kanye allegedly approached her and asked her to remove her clothes since the studio was hot, but she playfully declined. She claimed, "They were like, 'C'mon, it's just us. We are all just friends. Like let us just like see like how you look." She still refused their advances. However, Kanye and Diddy allegedly ripped her shirt off. At this point, she looked to her left, where Kanye's executive stood three meters away and mouthed, "Help." However, he looked away. Next, she looked at Kanye's engineer, who was married and had just welcomed a baby girl. Yet, she accused him of looking at his phone and started texting. She also said she looked at Kanye's cousin, but he spun his chair around. Hence, she knew no one was coming to save her and became very afraid.

How Did Niykee Say She Escaped Kanye & Diddy?

Niykee claimed Kanye and Diddy were now trying to get her pants off. She said she closed her eyes briefly and prayed to God for help. Then, she alleged a voice came to her head and asked her to go towards the rappers, which she did. This threw them off balance, allowing her to reach behind her back and pull the exit door. She said she managed to slip out and grabbed her clothes as she did.