Kanye West To Countersue Lauren Pisciotta, Alleges She Solicited Sex And Demanded A $4 Million Salary

Ye is responding to the allegations in full force.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," the representative said. [...] "It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means." They finish by saying she's completely made up lies about Kanye.

In a report from TMZ, a rep for Ye made the claim that Pisciotta has been blackmailing and extorting Ye for millions of dollars. Moreover, they allege that she demanded a $4 million per year salary at one point. The rep also goes on to say that Pisciotta was allegedly the one soliciting sex from Ye and sending him nudes. Moreover, it was noted that Pisciotta allegedly started extorting Ye once he refused her advances. At this point, it is a he-said, she-said situation.

Last night, it was revealed that Kanye West was being sued by a former Yeezy employee by the name of Lauren Pisciotta. According to initial reports, Pisciotta was accusing Kanye of sexual harassment. Overall, Pisciotta alleged that Kanye had sent her sexually explicit text messages and was essentially coming on to her. Furthermore, she claims Ye was paying her $1 million per year on the stipulation that she would quit OnlyFans. These were massive allegations, and it appears as though Ye and his team have already responded.

