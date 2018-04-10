blackmail
- NewsTiwa Savage Responds After Sex Tape Leaks OnlineTiwa Savage has commented after her sex tape surfaced online.By Cole Blake
- MusicMariah Carey Has Motion Shut Down In Extortion Lawsuit Against Ex-AssistantMariah Carey sought for a subpoena to be blocked that granted access to her medical records. By Noah C
- CrimeMariah Carey Fires Back At Ex-AssistantMariah Carey accuses ex-assistant of destroying evidence in her lawsuit. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Accused Of Blackmailing Alleged Victims With Letters & PhotosR. Kelly's alleged victims have taken umbrage with him claiming not to be a flight risk.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBella Thorne Cries & Criticizes Whoopi Goldberg For Nude Photo CommentsGoldberg stated that no one should take nude photos of themselves. By Erika Marie
- LifeBella Thorne Leaks Her Own Nudes Before Hacker DoesBella Thorne gets ahead of a blackmailer.By Milca P.
- Society"National Enquirer" Reportedly Paid $200k For Jeff Bezos' Dick PicsLauren Sanchez' brother uncovered as the culprit in the "dick pic" fiasco.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriend's Family Deny Getting Money From SingerJoycelyn Savage's family react to her interview with Gayle King.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Says AMI Once Fabricated Stories Of Him With "Prostitutes"Terry Crews and Jeff Bezos strongly agree on one thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDon Q Tells Anyone From New York Riding With Tory Lanez To Suck His D**kDon Q puts Tory Lanez on blast.By Aron A.
- MusicOzuna Confirms Extortion Plot Surrounding Gay Porno Filmed While He Was A MinorA recently-slain latin trap star is accused of extorting Ozuna for several years now.By Devin Ch
- MusicMariah Carey Sues Former Assistant For Taking "Intimate" Videos Of HerMariah Carey is being blackmailed by her former personal assistant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Manager Accused Of Threatening Parents Of Alleged Sex Cult MemberA police report has been filed against R. Kelly's manager Don Russell.By Aron A.
- MusicRiFF RAFF Claims Escorting Agency Is Trying To Blackmail Him For $1MRiFF RAFF simply asks to protect his huskies in case anything were to happen to him.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Sues Exotic Car Rental Company Over Alleged $100K Extortion AttemptTravis Scott goes to court over alleged blackmail.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicOwner Of "Club Lust" In Brooklyn Files $125 Million Blackmail Case Against NYPDImran Jairam alleges NYPD officers targeted his hip hop club for three years straight.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Once Ditched His Extortionist Friend For Talking To Paparazzi Too MuchJ.T. Jackson was all about the camera.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMan Who Attempted To Extort Kevin Hart Was His Close Friend: ReportKevin Hart is "at a lost for words."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart's Alleged Sex Tape Blackmailer Hit With Felony ChargesThe man who attempted to leak Kevin Hart's sex tape is paying the consequences. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicXXXTentacion Is Reportedly Suing The Woman He Punched In A VideoHe claims the whole thing is an extortion racket.By Matthew Parizot