Wack 100 Blackmails Gunna With Alleged Video Of Him Snitching In An Interrogation Room

The existence of the video has been debunked.

Wack 100 is someone who has found himself in the midst of beefs with a plethora of artists over the years. Overall, the talent manager doesn't care about speaking his mind and offending anyone. Instead, he would much rather just speak his truth and let things go where they may. However, this doesn't always work out for him. There are some who have accused Wack of being a truly prolific liar over the years. His latest scandal has led to even more of those claims.

On social media, Wack 100 came out and claimed that he has a two-hour video of Gunna snitching on Young Thug, in his possession. He alleges that in this video, Gunna can be seen in an interrogation room spilling his guts to investigators. Furthermore, Wack continues to say that he is going to leak the video if Gunna doesn't do it first. It is all very bizarre and fans were certainly skeptical about whether or not such a video would exist. After all, if Gunna had been active in an interrogation room, one would assume we would have heard about it by now.

Wack 100 Goes After Gunna

According to Thuggerdaily on Twitter, Steve Sadow, the attorney for Gunna, came through and revealed that the video is 100 percent false. Why? Well, it is because Gunna never actually participated in interrogations during the YSL case. This means that any such allegations of snitching to the feds while in an interrogation room, is fugazi. One has to wonder why Wack would make up such a lie in the first place, although we do know clout is a hell of a drug.

At this stage, Gunna has already had to deal with numerous allegations of snitching against his friends such as Young Thug, and many others. However, there is still no evidence that he actually did rat on anyone. Unfortunately, the entire situation has lost Gunna many of his interesting friends. Meanwhile, people like Wack 100 have been able to take advantage of the situation and make truly outlandish claims.