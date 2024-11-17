Wack 100 Further Flares Up J Prince Feud By Popping Off On Willie D

The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California.
To be fair, Prince seemed to fire the first shots.

Wack 100 usually finds himself in the middle of beefs everywhere he goes, and his fellow music executives are no exception. For those unaware, J Prince seemed to diss him during an Instagram Live talking about "social media gangsters." "Ain’t a body out here with me other than me, you know what I mean? Because it’s love, respect and fear," the Rap-A-Lot Records founder expressed. "[...] I don’t receive [fake personas], I don’t condone it, and I don’t even like the n***as that that support it. Because I over understand what’s going to come with that." Wack took this personally.

"THIS BOZO @jprincerespect GOT MY NAME IN HIS MOUTH BUT BLOCKS ME FROM COMMENTING," Wack 100 shared on social media regarding J Prince. "EVERYBODY ELSE CAN COMMENT BUT HE TOOK THE TIME TO BLOCK #WACK[100] FROM COMMENTS AND SAID MY NAME SO MANY TIMES THE CHAT IS ASKING HIM WHY HES SCREAMING MY NAME. I HAVE REAL ESTATE IN HIS MIND. ASK HIM WHY @jprincejr HAS A SEAL FILE ASK EM TO ADDRESS THAT N DA HOOD. WE BOTH KNOW YOU WERE NICE ASF WHEN I CAUGHT U 1 On 1."

Wack 100 Blasts J Prince & Willie D

Now, Wack 100 took things even further by popping off on J Prince and on Geto Boys member Willie D during a recent live conversation on social media. He brought up his alleged scuffle with the former again and talked about their disagreements and differing movements. This is certainly far from Wack's only fiery social media feud as of late, as we have another example from the hip-hop-adjacent world to talk about. He and YSL Woody are battling it out online, and it doesn't look like things are going to get any cleaner for the two.

As for J Prince, he also has his own issues with Lil Woody, but it seems like Wack 100 is not down to find common ground with him. Hopefully, they can hash out their beef in private and not escalate things to an exaggerated degree. We all know how dangerous these feuds can be, especially when they have nothing to do with the craft that these individuals partake in.

