Wack 100 Viciously Attacks 2Pac's Character In Scathing Rant

Wack didn't hold back.

Wack 100 loves to give his opinions no matter the situation. He's a shoo-in to ruffle some people's feathers as he tends to have some extremely divisive statements on big matters in hip-hop. One of those topics for Wack 100 is 2Pac. He's made numerous comments about Keefe D's involvement with the iconic rapper's murder, saying that Suge Knight was actually partially responsible. He also tried to pay for roughly 15% of Keefe's bail but to no avail. On top of the storylines surrounding 2Pac's death, Wack's also been critical at times of the MC directly. He once made the bold claim that Will Smith has left a bigger impact on rap than the New Yorker.

"The only thing ‘Pac did better than Will was got killed better in real life. Other than that, he can’t f*** with Will on nothing. Music-wise, Will was hotter than ‘Pac. Will was hotter than ‘Pac before ‘Pac was hot — this a fact." However, he's apparently changing his tune on that music part of the argument in a recent clip from his show. But the compliments stopped there because Wack appears to have zero respect for 2Pac as a human being.

Wack 100 Has No Respect For 2Pac As A Man

This had his entire panel of co-hosts baffled and frustrated with him, but as per usual, the manager stood his ground solo. In his lengthy eight-minute diatribe he labels the iconic figure as a "liar" and that everything about him is "flawed." He also seemingly says he's a fake gangster and that he's nothing like what Ice Cube was for the West Coast hip-hop scene. The internet mostly disagrees wholeheartedly with Wack, but if you want to hear him out, check out the link above.

What are your thoughts on Wack 100 going in on 2Pac? Is he coming across as salty or is he speaking some truth?