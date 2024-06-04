Wack 100 Reveals Why He's Interested In Bailing Out Keefe D

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Wack 100 isn't so sure Keefe D has been telling the truth.

Wack 100 is someone who has never shied away from being controversial. Overall, he has found himself in the center of some wild internet feuds. Moreover, he has commented on some of the biggest ongoing stories in the culture. One narrative that he is currently following involves Keefe D. As many of you already know, Keefe D is currently in jail and set to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the 2Pac murder. Keefe D had made numerous peculiar statements in the media, and it led to suspicion that he was involved in Tupac's death, in some way shape, and form.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 spoke about Keefe D and his current situation. Right now, Keefe D could be bailed out of jail for $75K. As Wack explains, he would be interested in putting up the money. Why? Well, he thinks it would be interested to make some sort of documentary or content with the man. In fact, Wack states that he would only pay for his bail if he got some sort of guarantee that he would have exclusive rights to tell that story.

Wack 100 Gives His Take

Furthermore, Vlad and Wack 100 speculated that Keefe D was simply looking for clout by telling his stories. The two are not so sure he will be convicted, and they are curious as to how it all goes down. Vlad also revealed that the LAPD wants footage of his interview with Keefe, but he is refusing to cooperate right now. Needless to say, there is lots of interest around this case, and given the victim at hand, it is easy to understand why.

Let us know what you think of this comment from Wack 100, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it would be wise to bail out Keefe D and do content with him? Would you be interested in watching something of the sort? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

