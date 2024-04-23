Tupac Murder Trial: End Date Set For Discovery Period

Last year, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was shockingly arrested for the murder of Tupac Shakur more than 25 years after the murder took place. It came after police executed a surprise raid in conjunction with a renewed investigation into the case. Keefe D has frequently appeared on various platforms online to discusses the details of the killing. In fact, his refusal to stop discussing more and more specific details of the case is the biggest reason many fans believe he was arrested.

The trial has moved forward very slowly in the months since his arrest. Part of that came from Keefe D himself who had repeated issues with lawyers that delayed trial proceedings. Things were tentatively scheduled to get under way in June, but that was later delayed due to how long discovery was expected to take. During a trial update today, lawyers for both sides confirmed they're still making good time. According to All Hip Hop, the prosecution claimed they believe they'll be able to wrap up the discovery period in two months. The defense also confirmed they've begun receiving documents from the prosecution. While it's mostly a procedural development it means the trial is still on track to meet its tentative start date in November.

Tupac's Murder Trial Proceeding On Schedule

Tupac's voice was recently back in the ears of fans following the biggest beef in rap. Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been in a feud since Future & Metro Boomin dropped the song "Like That" last month. In his second response track "Taylor Made Freestyle" Drake deployed an AI version of the legendary "California Love" rapper's voice.

One person who took issue with the AI was Tupac's brother. He reportedly compared it to using a nuclear bomb in a one-on-one. What do you think of the Tupac murder trial being schedule to start a full year after Keefe D was first arrested? Do you think he will be found guilty of the murder of the iconic rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

