What Is Tupac’s Best-Selling Album?

Tupac Shakur, one of the most iconic figures in hip-hop history, left an indelible mark on the music industry beyond his lifetime. Hip-hop heads and music fans celebrate his catalog for its artistic depth. However, one in particular stands out as his best-selling album: All Eyez On Me. Released in 1996, All Eyez On Me was a double album that catapulted Tupac's career to new heights. With over 10 million copies sold in the United States alone, it stands as his best-selling album. This landmark release showcased Tupac's incredible storytelling abilities, raw emotion, and the duality of his artistry.

Sales And Impact

Rapper Tupac Shakur (Lesane Parish Crooks, name later changed to Tupac Amaru Shakur) poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

When it comes to sales, All Eyez On Me is a true heavyweight in Tupac's catalog. It became certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), signifying the album's enduring popularity and commercial success. The fusion of hardcore gangsta rap and introspective, socially conscious tracks lent itself to the album's widespread appeal. Tupac's magnetic charisma and lyrical prowess were on full display throughout the album, drawing in a broad spectrum of listeners.

Singles And Hits

The album featured several iconic singles, including "California Love," "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," and "How Do U Want It." "California Love" featuring Dr. Dre, with its infectious melody and memorable music video, became a hip-hop anthem and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He and Snoop Dogg teamed up on "2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted. This single solidified Tupac's status and further cementing Death Row Records’ presence. These singles not only showcased his musical prowess but also contributed significantly to the album's commercial success.

Comparing All Eyez On Me To Other Releases

Tupac's discography includes numerous critically acclaimed albums, but All Eyez On Me reigns supreme in terms of sales and cultural impact. His earlier albums, like Me Against The World and 2Pacalypse Now are highly regarded for their raw and socially conscious content, but they did not achieve the same commercial success. Similarly, his posthumous releases like The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory and R U Still Down? (Remember Me) received positive reviews but couldn't match the sales figures of "All Eyez on Me."

In conclusion, All Eyez On Me remains Tupac Shakur's best-selling album, with over 10 million copies sold in the United States alone. It is a testament to Tupac's artistic brilliance, his ability to straddle the line between hardcore gangsta rap and introspective social commentary, and his magnetic presence in the world of hip-hop. While his other albums have earned critical acclaim, All Eyez On Me stands as a commercial juggernaut that solidified Tupac's place in the pantheon of rap legends. This album will forever be remembered as a game-changer in hip-hop, and its cultural impact endures to this day.