Allen Hughes Says Snoop Dogg “Dimmed His Light” To Let Tupac “Shine”

Snoop Dogg is going to be the star of an upcoming film helmed by director Allen Hughes. The biopic on Snoop's life is set to be the first project under Death Row Pictures, and Snoop is also credited as one of the executive producers of the movie. The film follows Snoop's recent acquirement of Death Row Records in 2022. In a recent conversation on the Rap Radar Podcast, Hughes explains how he has a distinctive insight into Snoop Dogg's connection with Tupac. He claimed that Snoop Dogg, even though he was one of the prominent figures in hip-hop during his time at Death Row Records, willingly let his labelmate Tupac shine.

"You got a guy that was the rockstar of that era," Hughes said in the interview. “And in the same era, he’s on trial for murder … and thank God, [he] beats the case. And then you got all that little window where Snoop dimmed his light for Tupac." "I never understood that back then," he continued. "I remember Snoop just dimming his light and letting Tupac shine when Snoop was the guy, ya know?"

Allen Hughes Speaks On Upcoming Snoop Dogg Biopic

Allen Hughes, who's known for his other films Menace II Society and The Book of Eli, is no stranger to making films for the big screen. His previous credits include telling the stories of other hip-hop moguls, including Tupac. In fact, earlier this year he released the docuseries Dear Mama, which received tons of praise for telling the story of Tupac and his mother Afeni. The docuseries, which premiered on FX and Hulu, earned a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The unscripted series showcased the relationship between Tupac and his mom, but also took a deep dive into Afeni's profound history as a Black Panther.

Now, Snoop Dogg's story is one step closer to landing on the big screen. The project is still untitled and in the works, and it's in collaboration with Death Row Pictures and Universal Pictures. "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” said Snoop Dogg in a previous statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on the biopic.

